Knee pain is common, occurring in young to old patients. That said, the knee of a teenager is very different from that of a 60-year-old.
The knee, which is made of the femur, the tibia and the patella (the knee cap), is a very interesting joint when compared to the shoulder and hip. These joints have many different ways to move and are covered by many muscles and tissue.
The knee, like the elbow and ankle joint, has more limited range of motion and is not covered by a lot of soft tissue. The knee, which has limited range of motion such as bending and extending, gains most of its stability from the ligaments around the knee.
These ligaments include those along the side of the knee, the ligament that runs through the patella and ligaments that are on the inside of the knee. One of those important ligaments that are inside the knee is the anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, which is often injured in sporting activities.
Knee pain in the young is often activity-related and is often along the front of the knee. This type of pain is usually from the back of the knee cap and at times no real reason for this pain can be found despite a complete workup including X-rays and MRI. Treatment of this type of knee is often rest, therapy and decreased activities until the pain is resolved.
Other causes of knee pain in the young include damage to the ACL and damage to the cartilage in the knee. ACL tears are traumatic events caused by a sudden injury to the knee often in athletic activities such as basketball, skiing, football or soccer.
The ACL is usually damaged when the athlete stops and makes a sudden turn. Treatment for an ACL injury is surgical reconstruction, since, if the ACL tear is left untreated, other damages can occur in the knee as it is now relatively unstable.
As we age, other causes of knee pain become more prominent. These include mainly arthritic pain from age-related changes or from trauma such as a fracture. The main treatment for early arthritis in the knee is weight control to remove pressure off the knee, therapy, medications such as an NSAID, and bracing if needed.
If these measures do not work, then other treatments such as injections of steroids or joint lubricants can be used. The steroids work by decreasing the inflammation within the knee joint and can be very effective in decreasing the knee pain. The various injectable joint lubricants work mainly by providing lubrication for the joint, therefore decreasing the forces and friction within the joint.
If arthritis worsens within the joint and further joint destruction occurs, then surgical treatment becomes more of an attractive treatment option. A knee arthroscopy in which small tubes are placed into the knee along with a camera is helpful to remove pain-causing tissues such as torn cartilage, bone spurs and even being a loose bony fragment.
If the knee arthroscopy does not work and the arthritis worsens, then replacing part or all of the knee becomes an option. A knee replacement can either be a partial or a total knee replacement.
In a partial knee replacement, only one part of the knee such as in inside or outside part of the knee is replaced. A partial knee replacement is often used when only one portion of the knee is arthritic and is reserved for younger patients such as someone in their 40s and 50s.
A total knee replacement is used when the entire knee is too arthritic and the patient’s pain is too severe and is not responding to some of the treatment listed above. In this procedure, all the damaged surfaces in the knee are removed and replaced with a combination of metallic and high density plastic components.
After a knee replacement or after any surgical procedure on the knee, therapy is prescribed to allow the patient to regain full, painless function of the knee and a more activity lifestyle.