“How do I find a good doctor?” is a question I frequently encounter. Often, this question is asked by a random stranger in a social setting who knows I am a surgeon. I am sure the questioner figures that since I am in the field I would know how to find a good doctor. And, in some way, they are correct.
Before I delve into this further, let’s define what a good doctor is. I believe that in most patients’ minds a good doctor is one that is competent at his or her craft of medicine and who listens and is attentive to patients’ needs. A good doctor is also one who makes a patient feel comfortable.
Unfortunately, we are all familiar with stories of a bad experience with a doctor, where we felt the doctor wasn’t attentive, was rushed, rude or gave bad advice.
There are many reasons for all of these things happening. In today’s medical environment most doctors are under increasing pressure to see more and more patients, either for financial motivation or because of a shortage of physicians in that specialty.
As a result, most doctors are overbooked, leading to them spending less and less time with patients during an office visit, with patients feeling rushed. This does not mean that that particular doctor is a “bad” doctor but rather a doctor who is pressed for time.
All things being equal, perhaps the best way to find a good doctor is from personal recommendations from a trusted source, such as a family member or a close friend whose advice you respect. This form of recommendation usually works best since that person has had past experience with the doctor and can speak to the doctor's bedside manners and expertise.
From this starting point, an online search of the doctor will be helpful to see what other patients in the broader community are saying about this doctor. What are patients saying about things such as wait time, etc.? Are the online reviews positive or negative?
An online search can also be helpful to discover the doctor’s training, whether there are disciplinary actions against the doctor, whether their license is in good standing and other information.
The next step would be to make an appointment to see the doctor. At this first visit, it is important to tell the doctor why you are there and how you found him or her.
In some ways, this first visit is a job interview, where the patient is interviewing the doctor for the job of helping to take care of the patient’s healthcare needs. The patient needs to leave that visit feeling comfortable with the doctor and his or her approach to healthcare.
Even if the doctor comes highly recommended but the chemistry at the office visit is poor, it might be better to find a different doctor. The reason for this is that the patient-doctor relationship needs to work for both parties- the patient needs to feel comfortable with the doctor and the doctor with the patient.
A mistake that I often witness with patients who come to see me for second opinions after they have had surgery is one where the patient stays with a doctor that they do not like or do not trust. The explanation for this is that the patient was afraid to question the doctor or afraid to hurt the doctor’s feelings by asking for a second opinion.
This is unfortunate, since it is every patient’s right to question their doctor and it is every patient’s right to get a second opinion if they choose to. If a doctor is threatened by this then this doctor is not a “good” doctor and the patient should seriously consider finding someone else for their healthcare needs.