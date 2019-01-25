Carpal tunnel syndrome, or, CTS, is a common affliction affecting approximately 3 million Americans each year.
The carpal tunnel is a narrow tunnel at the front of the wrist formed by bones on the floor toward the back of the wrist and a strong ligament on top. Within this tunnel, are very important tendons to the hand and the median nerve, which supplies the hand with sensation and power to some of the muscles.
The median nerve, which is one of the main nerves in the hand, starts as a group of nerves in the neck and comes together in the forearm where it continues down through the carpal tunnel to the hand. The median nerve provides sensation to the thumb, index, middle and ring fingers as well as controlling the muscles of the thumb.
Because of the limited space within the carpal tunnel, there is limited room for anything but the contents of the tunnel.
Symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome are due to compression of the median nerve. As such, these include numbness, tingling, burning and pain mainly in the thumb, index, middle and ring fingers.
These symptoms also can travel from the hand up into the forearm. As the symptoms worsen, patients can begin to experience weakness and clumsiness in the hand, which can lead to dropping objects. Further compression of the median nerve can lead to the muscle of the thumb being affected. As the muscles become more affected this can lead to a condition called muscle atrophy where the muscles slowly die.
The symptoms for carpal tunnel syndrome usually begin with any specific injury, although certain people are at risk. These include people who do a lot of manual work, such as typists.
Other risk factors are hypothyroidism, obesity, arthritis and diabetes. In these patients, treating the underlying condition can lead to improvement if not resolution of the carpal tunnel symptoms. Most patients will began experiencing night-time pain, which can awaken them. Symptoms also can occur during the day, especially when the wrist is held in bent position for a prolonged period of time.
The medical examination usually involves a physical examination that focuses on the sensation and motor strength of the hand. Other tests include EMG/nerve conduction tests, X-rays and an MRI scan all to document how severely compressed the median nerve is. The nerve conduction test is to see how well the median nerve is conducting nerve signals through the carpal tunnel to the hand. This also provides an indicator of how badly the nerve is compressed.
Treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome is based on how severely the median nerve is compressed and how severe the symptoms are. If the symptoms are not severe, the initial treatment is splinting the wrist to prevent further nerve compression.
Sometimes medications such as an anti-inflammatory or Vitamin B6 are used. If these initial steps are not successful in relieving symptoms, then an injection of steroid into the carpal tunnel can be done to relieve the swelling of the median nerve and to help relieve the symptoms.
Ultimately, if symptoms don't improve, then a surgical release of the carpal ligament is done. There are two surgical techniques currently being used; one is an open technique, and another is an endoscopic release.
In the open technique, a small incision is made along the front of the wrist, and the carpal tunnel is released under direct vision. In the endoscopic release, the carpal ligament is released through a small incision on the start of the wrist by which a small camera is introduced into the carpal tunnel, and a special knife is then used to release the ligament. The result of the open and endoscopic releases are the same.
CTS is a common affliction, which, if caught and treated early, can resolve the symptoms without any longer term issues.