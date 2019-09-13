Most patients with neck pain or a pinched nerve in the neck will get relief of their pain without surgical treatment. Most of these patients will improve with a combination of non-surgical treatment, including medications, therapy, and at times, injections.
However, there is a certain segment of patients who will fail to improve with non-surgical treatment and therefore will need surgery.
There are two main surgical solutions for neck pain and a pinched cervical nerve. One is a cervical fusion, commonly called an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), and the other a newer procedure called a cervical disc replacement, or a CDR. Both of these surgeries are very effective in resolving neck pain, and it depends on the individual patient as to what treatment is best.
Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) is a procedure by which the damaged or arthritic disc that is causing the neck pain is removed and replaced with a bone graft.
In this procedure, the two adjacent vertebral bodies are then joined together with this bone graft with the end result that a fusion occurs. This is very effective procedure in relieving neck pain and has been used since the 1950s.
The main downside to an ACDF is that the fusion results in a loss of movement in the two adjacent vertebrae that are fused. As a result of the fusion and loss of motion, the vertebral segments that aren’t fused, which are close to the fusion, might have to work harder when the neck is moved. This can lead to a condition called adjacent segment disease where those segments develop arthritis leading to neck pain.
As a result of this adjacent segment disease, the patient might need additional surgeries or treatment to address this. It is this risk of adjacent segmental disease that had led to the development of a different surgical solution, a cervical disc replacement, which can fix the arthritic disc while maintaining the movement of the disc.
In a cervical disc replacement (CDR) the damaged disc is removed and replaced with a device that duplicate the motion of a natural disc. With a CDR, neck motion is preserved, and therefore the chance of putting additional stress on the adjacent segments is diminished. Because of this reason, some feel that the CDR helps to maintain a more natural motion of the neck while relieving the patient of arthritic neck pain.
Both of these surgeries are performed in the same way. The spine is exposed through a small incision, and the damaged disc removed. In an ACDF, the damaged disc is replaced with a bone graft and a plate to create a fusion of the adjacent vertebral bodies. In the disc replacement surgery, the damaged disc is replaced with an artificial disc.
The recoveries from both surgeries are different. In the ACDF, a hard collar is often used to stabilize the neck to allow the fusion to form. In the CDR, early motion is encouraged in order to promote normal neck motion.
Both an ACDF and a CDR are used to relieve patients of their arthritic neck pain and of pain from a pinched cervical nerve. The decision of which surgery is best depends on the individual patient’s complaints and what the diagnostic studies reveal.