Auburn makes for a nice day trip — especially for classic car fans

This past week I set out for a day trip with nothing specific in mind — just a day of walking and exploring and eating.
My husband and I made our way out to Auburn, Indiana, a northern Indiana community in DeKalb County just north of Fort Wayne. Auburn is the county seat, and I always love to see what different county courthouses look like and see what businesses exist in the surrounding town square.
The DeKalb County Courthouse building is a three-story stone structure built in the Greek revival-style between 1911 and 1914 and features a master clock by the Hahl Automatic Clock Co. The clock still runs and controls every clock in the building. The interior has a Florentine Art Glass dome in the center and some decorative stained glass windows.
Auburn became the county seat in 1837, and there were two other courthouses that existed before the current one was completed. The cost of construction was $317,000.
We wandered around and came across the Historic Auburn Hotel, which was constructed around 1880 and known as the Swineford House. It later underwent a renovation in the 1920s that gave it its Art Deco-inspired appearance. It served as a temporary home for several of Auburn Automobile’s designers and engineers during the automaker’s heyday. It also houses a number of shops on the street level.
The Auburn Automobile Co. was founded in 1900 and produced a number of early vehicles and the first Indy race car. The company filed for bankruptcy in 1937, but the buildings that were used as a factory, showroom and administration building were given new life as automobile museums.
Our sons are car fans and the Auburn Cord Dusenberg Museum, located in the former showroom, has been one of their favorite auto museums. It has seven galleries with over 120 cars and related exhibits. The complex of buildings that were part of the company were designated a National Historic Landmark in 2005.
Behind the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum is the National Automotive and Truck Museum in the two remaining production buildings of the Auburn Automobile Co. Inside are over 80,000 square feet of comprehensive displays of auto and truck history with over 157 vehicles in the collections, from horse-and-buggy era wagons to 21st century examples. You can view a number of rare gems along with fun die-cast pieces, pedal cars and nostalgic backdrops.
You also can extend that bit of automotive nostalgia by viewing a movie at the Auburn-Garrett Drive In.
A 64-year tradition, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which normally occurs of Labor Day weekend, was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but it’s a huge tourist attraction that draws classic car fans from all over.
Auburn has a number of eateries where you can enjoy a bite of whatever you're craving, from a tenderloin sandwich at Auburn’s Town Tavern to a prime rib dinner at the Auburn City Steakhouse to smoky ribs at Bo Doggie’s BBQ. Enjoy a beer flight at Auburn Brewing Co., sip wine at Byler Lane Winery and visit the Cupbearer Cafe for a cup of specialty coffee.
For more information on Auburn and other attractions and eateries in DeKalb county, visit dekalbcvborg.
