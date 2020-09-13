Auburn makes for a nice day trip — especially for classic car fans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past week I set out for a day trip with nothing specific in mind — just a day of walking and exploring and eating.

My husband and I made our way out to Auburn, Indiana, a northern Indiana community in DeKalb County just north of Fort Wayne. Auburn is the county seat, and I always love to see what different county courthouses look like and see what businesses exist in the surrounding town square.

The DeKalb County Courthouse building is a three-story stone structure built in the Greek revival-style between 1911 and 1914 and features a master clock by the Hahl Automatic Clock Co. The clock still runs and controls every clock in the building. The interior has a Florentine Art Glass dome in the center and some decorative stained glass windows.

Auburn became the county seat in 1837, and there were two other courthouses that existed before the current one was completed. The cost of construction was $317,000.

We wandered around and came across the Historic Auburn Hotel, which was constructed around 1880 and known as the Swineford House. It later underwent a renovation in the 1920s that gave it its Art Deco-inspired appearance. It served as a temporary home for several of Auburn Automobile’s designers and engineers during the automaker’s heyday. It also houses a number of shops on the street level.