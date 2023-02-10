Auto shows stalled during the pandemic. And though the Chicago Auto Show continued in modified form, it's back with no restrictions for the first time in three years.

And like many of the vehicles on display, it's loaded new features, including a test track dedicated to electric vehicles.

The show will spread out over the North and South Halls for the first time since 2020, and though the exact number of vehicles to check out has not been totaled, several manufacturers have made a point of returning.

Several, including Toyota, Subaru, Volkswagen, Honda and Stellantis, will reveal vehicles that have been under wraps, notes the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, show organizers.

Ticket sales are running 50% ahead of last year, and the COVID-19-related restrictions that prevailed in 2022 have been lifted, according to the CATA.

“The momentum heading into this show is palpable,” says Chicago Auto Show Chairman Kevin Keefe. “We endured a turbulent couple of years, but we never missed a beat and offered an auto show each year to our fans. With returning brands and expansion back into two halls, we are optimistic for this February. Plus, the show will feature new indoor test tracks and outdoor test drives on city streets, giving fans the opportunity to get behind the wheel and experience the latest vehicles.”

With interest in electric vehicles climbing, the Chicago Drives Electric indoor track and educational hub will be one of the centerpieces of 2023. It’s designed to be a one-stop shop to experience and learn about EV mobility.

Besides educational displays, experts from ComEd and Autel, which specializes in recharging electric vehicles, will be on hand to answer questions and help break down the various aspects of EV ownership, including installing a charger in your garage, says Mark Bilek, senior director of Communications & Technology for the CATA.

Additionally, five EV automakers — BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Nissan and Volkswagen — will offer test rides in their EVs with safety drivers on the new 100,000 square-foot Chicago Drives Electric test track in the South Hall. Hyundai and Ford plan to offer electrics — Hyundai Ionic 5 and Ford Mach-E —on their own test tracks.

“We’re thrilled to bring Chicago Drives Electric into the Chicago Auto Show,” says Jennifer Morand, co-general manager of the show.

“Plans are shaping up for consumers to be able to experience a range of vehicles across six different manufacturers and within a variety of price points to fit any budget,” Morand adds.

Besides the EV test tracks, six others, including Camp Jeep, Ford Built Wild, Ram Territory and Toyota Test Track, will offer rides in conventional internal combustion vehicles, organizers note.

Outside the North and South Halls, Ford, Subaru, Kia and Volkswagen will give showgoers the opportunity to get behind the wheel for test drives on city streets from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Popular events that took a backseat during the pandemic are also on the show program, including the Toyota Miles Per Hour run, where runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop in McCormick Place.

The show also will be honoring first-responders and military personnel with free admission Feb. 14, and Friday Night Flights returns Feb. 17 with the opportunity to sample the wares of local craft brewers.

On the final day, Feb. 20, the show will host Family Day featuring several family-oriented events, including appearances by the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Wolves promotional teams.