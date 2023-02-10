The Chevrolet Corvette is turning 70 and rather than looking back with nostalgia, the popular sports car is being revamped for a dive into the future.

The 2024 Chevy jewel is going to be electrified as a hybrid and feature all-wheel drive. Consumers will get a peek at it during the 2023 Chicago Auto Show Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place.

The E-Ray, as it will be known, is an all-wheel-drive vehicle with a 6.2-liter Small Block V-8 that produces 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque to the rear axle. It's wed to a 1.9 kWh electric motor that adds 160 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque. They combine for 655 hp.

“In 1953, the enthusiastic reaction to the Chevrolet Corvette concept kicked off seven decades of passion, performance and American ingenuity,” Mark Reuss, General Motors president, said in a statement. “E-Ray, as the first electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette, takes it a step further and expands the promise of what Corvette can deliver.”

Yes, there will be bells and whistles on this auto, which starts at $104,295 for the 1LZ coupe and $111,295 for the 1LZ convertible.

E-Ray design highlights include:

Four aluminum wheel finishes.

Fourteen exterior color choices — including new for 2024 Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray and Cacti.

An E-Ray-exclusive body-length stripe package in Electric Blue.

Standard carbon flash badging.

Available black exhaust tips and bright badging.

Available carbon fiber ground effects.

Optional carbon fiber wheels in carbon flash, visible carbon fiber finish or visible carbon fiber with a red stripe.

A Stealth Mode enables all-electric driving for a period of time before the engine turns on.

Officials say it is designed for quietly exiting a neighborhood, with a maximum speed of 45 mph, when the engine engages.

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on back roads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer for Corvette. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.”

Sales in the United States have been on an upswing. According to gmauthority.com, 34,510 Corvettes were sold here in 2022, its highest total since 2014, when it sold 34,839.

Will 'Vette enthusiasts embrace a hybrid version of America's sports car?

“We know it’s coming,” said Frank Kennedy, president of the Chicago Corvette Club based in Aurora. “Does anyone want to get one? Well, we all want to get a new one but that’s probably not going to happen. Not for some of us, anyway.

“But in my opinion, it is the way the business is going. You are either going to be hybrid or all electric eventually.”

Kennedy, who owns a 1992 Corvette, loves the sound the engine makes when fired up and he wonders what future engines will sound like.

“Last year my wife and I were at a convention in Bowling Green (Ky.) where they build the cars and when I talked to some (General Motors) engineers, my comment to them is that they are going to have to put a soundtrack in the car to make the sound of the engine when it goes all electric,” Kennedy said. “Otherwise, what’s the point, right?

“It’s an American V-8 and that’s what it sounds like and it’s pretty awesome.”

An article in Car & Driver in January said purists, who balked at the mid-engine placement in 2020, won’t like these changes.

it “alters the identity of America’s pre-eminent sports car and sets it on a radical new course,” the article said.

When some of the information about the car was leaked in December, Internet chatter depicted it as an old generation/new generation showdown.

“To be fair, I don’t think the usual Corvette crowd is going to want to do anything with this,” wrote someone named Nsane In The MembraNe on theautopian.com. “This screams ‘millennial tech bro/social media influencer trying to flex’ to me."