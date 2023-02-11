Just as the number of electric vehicles in the marketplace continues to swell — with everyone from startups to legacy automakers throwing their battery-powered hats into the ring — so too does the number of reasons for consumers to give them a look.

While many buyers are no doubt focused on the environmental consciousness of an EV, others may be looking at the perks of moving away from gasoline or even just the age-old cache of having the latest and greatest model in their driveway.

But many Ford F-150 Lightning owners are discovering another benefit of their all-electric truck: Using their vehicle to power their home.

“The F-150 Lightning is essentially a power source on wheels,” says Emma Bergg, director of electric vehicle communications at Ford Motor Co.

In other words, the charge that an F-150 Lightning is pulling from its battery system isn’t just good for getting the truck from point A to point B, it’s also a means of generating power for any number of uses.

For example, the truck’s Pro Power Onboard feature allows drivers to power all of their tools and toys — whether at the campsite, the job site or anywhere in between — while the available Enhanced Pro Power Onboard upgrade provides up to 9.6 kilowatts of power with 11 outlets spread throughout the truck. In addition, the F-150 Lightning’s Vehicle-to-Vehicle Charging function allows owners to give another EV a boost, essentially “sharing” their driving range with another EV owner.

But perhaps the most significant non-driving power feature of the F-150 Lightning is Intelligent Backup Power, a form of bidirectional power that turns the truck into a backup generator for the owner’s house, helping to mitigate the effects of scheduled outages, rolling blackouts or storm-related issues.

If the F-150 Lightning is plugged in when an outage occurs, Intelligent Backup Power automatically kicks in to fully power a home for three days (or up to 10 days with rationing). When power is restored, the truck automatically reverts to its planned charge schedule.

The Intelligent Backup Power feature has popped up in several stories from real-world emergencies, including helping customers keep the power in their homes up and running during everything from grid failures in Texas to rolling blackouts in California.

One recent testimonial came from Florida resident Westley Aaron Ferguson, who lost power to his home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Using his F-150 Lightning, Ferguson was able to power a number of appliances and systems, including the lights, refrigerator, television, electric stove and more. And by running only a handful of things in the house, he was actually drew only about 10% of his truck’s battery in one day. So, he could have gone another eight to nine days before the Lightning’s battery ran out of juice.

Stories like this, Bergg says, are why Intelligent Backup Power technology has become a defining sales point for some customers, particularly those in parts of the country that experience persistent weather and power issues. And while Ford was first to the EV party with this feature, she expects that the F-150 Lightning will soon have company, as the industry begins to understand what is possible.

“Truck owners are used to tapping a variety of features — torque, towing capability and more — to get things done,” she says. “Now, with the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer the ability for customers to power their homes with an electric truck when the grid goes dark, providing innovative new capabilities that enhance the energy independence of its customers.”