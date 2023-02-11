For two decades, the 5.7-liter Hemi engine has been the heart of of muscle cars from Dodge.

But the big Hemi, which traces its roots to an experimental engine developed by what was then the Chrysler Corp. for the U.S. military during World War II, is about to fade away.

Tighter regulations have made it steadily more expensive to control emissions from the storied engine as Stellantis, the successor to Chrysler and Fiat, moves toward electrification.

Stellantis has not said definitively when production of Hemi V-8 will end, but it has offered some broad hints that it could happen before Christmas. The third generation Hemi has put the muscle in cars and trucks, carrying the Ram, Dodge and Chrysler badges, since 2003.

Besides pickups, the Hemi was critical to revival of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, which have won over a new generation of fans with their power, torque and distinctive, throaty roar as well as names such as Hellcat.

While Chrysler used the Hemi name for other smaller engines over the years, particularly in the 1970s, the current 5.7-liter V-8 is the successor to the to two legendary V-8s.

European carmakers experimented with engines with hemispherical combustion chambers early in the 20th Century. According to Motor Trend, Chrysler developed two Hemi engines for the war effort: A 28-liter V-12 used in the M47 Patton tank and a 36-liter V-16 tested in the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt fighter near the end of World War II.

Chrysler spent the next five years after the P-47's cancellation reworking the design for use in automobiles post-war.

The first iteration appeared in early 1950s under the "FirePower" brand name, helping launch Hemi legend before production on the first-generation engine was suspended in 1958.

The shape of the cylinder heads in the combustion chamber, approximately half of a sphere, allows the spark plug to be placed top-center. That shortens the burn distance of the air/fuel mixture. On overhead-valve engines, a large intake and exhaust valve is fitted on either side of the plug to enhance intake air and exhaust. That spells power.

The second-generation Hemi was originally built for the ’64 Plymouth Belvedere on the NASCAR circuit, Motor Trend’s history of the engine.

“The new breed of Hemi swept the top three spots at the Daytona 500," Motor Trend states. But NASCAR banned the Hemi in 1965 because of limited use in street legal cars, according to Motor Trend, "and complaints from competitors of an unfair power advantage.

"Some Dodge Dart and Coronet and Plymouth Fury models were sold to the public with the race version of the 426, but significant production of milder street configured engines didn’t begin until 1966. This permitted Hemi-equipped stock cars a return to the NASCAR circuit,” according to Motor Trend in its 2017 article

The street Hemi had a lower compression ratio, different camshaft and milder intake and exhaust manifolds. But still put out a respectable 425 horsepower, which helped set the stage for the muscle car era.

Chrysler again shelved the big Hemi in 1971. It wouldn't return until the turn of the century as pickup trucks were making their move. Chrysler began looking for a way to counter the big V-8s in competitors from General Motors and Ford.

Whether the Hemi name lives on after the V-8 is retired will depend on the executives and marketing folks at Stellantis.

Dodge did offer a glimpse of the future in August, when it took the wraps off the Dodge Hornet at a track near its headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., for a small group of enthusiasts and media.

The Hornet is a steppingstone between the Hemi V-8 and the battery electric Dodge due later in the decade as the successor to the old school muscle cars, according to Stellantis executives.

Dodge says the 2023 Hornet GT is powered by a 2-liter, inline 4-cylinder engine that generates 268 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque. The Hornet R/T coming this spring is a plug-in hybrid with net combined horsepower of 288. Both sit on a compact 103.8-inch wheelbase.

