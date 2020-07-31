Back to school means a return to a sleeping routine

● Infants (4 to 12 months): 12 to 16 hours (including naps)

“Listen to what seems to work for your child,” Harris said. “If left to wake up naturally, how many hours would he or she sleep? Note that amount and enforce this.”

How to transition

Begin moving a bedtime routine and wake up time by about 15 minutes earlier each night until the desired time for each has been reached, says Dr. Maneka Kaul, a board certified sleep medicine specialist with the Franciscan Physician Network.

“The first few days will be hard, but stick to the schedule and don’t let your kids doze off during the day,” she said. “This will help consolidate their night time sleep and they will wake up refreshed and ready for their first day of school.”

There are also three key components to sleep health to keep in mind - duration, quality and regularity, Harris says.

“If any one of these are decreased, children develop sleep insufficiency that impairs their ability to learn and grow,” she said.

It is often natural for children, especially teens, to want to go to sleep later and wake up later. Some may even function better on a later sleep schedule, such as 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.