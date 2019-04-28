From Marie Bailly and Bess Sheehan, to Alice Mabel Gray and Lee Botts, women have had a great influence on the Indiana dunes.
"We hear about Joseph Bailly, but what about his wife Marie?" Kim Swift, ranger at Indiana Dunes National Park, said.
Marie Bailly was the original pioneer woman, Swift said. She came here in 1824 and while her husband, Joseph, who is credited with being one of the first white settlers in Northwest Indiana, ran his fur trading business, Marie ran the homestead and raised their daughters.
Joseph died in 1835, but she spent much of her time along the banks of the Little Calumet, until her death in 1866.
Marie Bailly, Swift said, is the original "badass" woman of the Indiana dunes. But there are many more who worked to save the dunes, tell its stories — and add to its legends, she said.
Swift periodically presents a program, "Badass Women of the Dunes." Just recently, she took 32 people on a bus tour, highlighting the women and their influences on the Region.
"I had started thinking about whose stories got told and whose stories we aren't telling," Swift said, adding she began researching the women of the dunes and has found that all of them had "these little connections."
"Most all were teachers in some form and fashion," Swift said, noting another commonality is that none of the women took the easy road.
Harriet Colfax and Alice Mabel Gray
Harriet Colfax and Alice Mable Gray, aka Diana of the Dunes, are Dunes legends for good reason.
Colfax operated the Michigan City lighthouse, before there was electricity. She came from New York to work at her brother's newspaper in 1853.
"She stayed in Indiana because women could do more," Swift said. Colfax began operating the lighthouse before the outbreak of the Civil War. She continued to do so for 40 years until she was replaced by three men and electric lights.
"It took a lot of guts to stand up and say I can do this," Swift said of Colfax.
Gray's life may be more myth than legend. Most know her as Diana of the Dunes, the waif who left the big-city life of Chicago and lived amid the dunes of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
She was more, Swift said. She introduced Chicagoans to the Indiana Dunes in the early 1900s through her writings. A Chicago newspaper published excerpts of her diary that told of her day-to-day life living in the "wilderness."
She also was an early advocate of saving the dunes, Swift said, testifying in 1916 in support of the creation of a national park.
"She symbolizes a little bit of that under-told story. So much reported at the time was fabricated or embellished, but there was a fascination of a woman going out and doing this in the wilds of Indiana," Swift said.
Dorothy Buell, Beth Sheehan and others in the preservation movement
Dorothy Buell is credited with leading the movement that ultimately created the Indiana Dunes National Park, but there were other women who spoke up and took action.
Bess Sheehan was a teacher — until she married, as women were expected to give up their jobs.
Between 1916 and 1923, she chaired the State Federated Woman's Club's Dunes Park Committee, which led the fight for first a national park and then a state park.
She helped organize penny drives and spoke to state legislators, working closely with Richard Lieber, the father of the Indiana park system.
"For the first three or four years she fought for the preservation, she couldn't even vote for the legislators. That just kind of hit me, how extraordinarily brave she was," Swift said.
While the drive for a national park died after the start of WWI, Buell and others stoked the fires again beginning in the 1950s, from kitchen tables and coffee klatches. Buell was the first president of the Save the Dunes Council, which advocated creating the national park.
Swift said there were others — Ruth Osan, Charlotte Reed, Sylvia Troy, Drucilla Carr, Marjory Barker, Shirley Heinz — each with her own story to tell.
Mae Watts was a naturalist who studied under Henry Cowles at the University of Chicago, taking field trips to Indiana's dunes country. Watts went on to do nature writing including guidebooks.
In her "Reading the Landscape of America," she wrote two essays on the dunes, which opened up the eyes of the country and the world to the treasure, Swift said. The book was published in 1957, about the time Buell was working to galvanize the effort to create the national park.
Lee Botts, founder of the Lake Michigan Federation and Dunes Learning Center, is a not only an environmentalist, but also a film producer.
Botts most recently was a producer on the documentary film, "Shifting Sands on the Path to Sustainability," which tells the story of the dunes.
"I wanted to look at who was in the leadership positions in the effort to create a national park," Swift said. "It was women who led it. Women really galvanized this fight and kept it going for as many years as it took."
