Best Buddies builds relationships that benefit students of all abilities

It’s often said of the most rewarding volunteer opportunities that the helpers get as much out of the experience as the beneficiaries.

And that has certainly been the case for Brent Barton, a math and special education teacher at Kahler Middle School in Dyer, who has seen the power of friendship and understanding on both sides of the equation in his work as a school sponsor for Best Buddies.

Established in 1989, Best Buddies is a global organization that provides friendship, integrated employment and leadership development programs for individuals with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization has been active in Indiana since 2002 and in the Northwest Indiana area since around 2010, and today boasts more than 4,500 volunteers and participants statewide and more than 500 in the Region, according to Mark Lantz, Indiana’s deputy director of Programs and Operations for Best Buddies.

Those 500 individuals in Northwest Indiana are spread across chapters set up through more than a dozen area schools, including Kahler (which currently has about 90 students and staff members involved and was honored with the organization’s national award for best middle school in 2021). That’s where Barton works with fellow faculty sponsors Amy Wydrinski, Christine Becher, Justine Vroom and Molly Waldier to help guide students through the Best Buddies one-to-one friendship program, which matches a student with an intellectual or developmental disability with someone without one. Barton says just observing how these pairings come together and develop into natural and genuine friendships has been inspiring.

“I was looking for something to help reignite my passion for teaching and Best Buddies definitely did that,” he says, recalling how he first got involved with the organization in 2010 when he became a sponsor while teaching at Munster High School. “Best Buddies is bringing people together and doing what I think needs to be done in our society. People with disabilities have so much to offer, and Best Buddies really helps bring that to light.”

Volunteers in the one-to-one friendship program commit to weekly communication and monthly in-person hangouts with their Buddies and help to facilitate organized events at the school. Past events at Kahler have included match parties for buddy pairs, a Valentine’s Day dance, sports competitions, holiday parties, an art class in which participants learned how to draw the Best Buddies logo and a get-together last November to make blankets for a local cancer care center.

While Lantz says Best Buddies is looking to eventually start an adult friendship program in Northwest Indiana for individuals older than 18 who have “aged out” of the school one-to-one programs, he notes that the friendship program through a school chapter is probably one of the best ways for someone to get involved with the organization.

“We’re always looking to add schools and chapters, which is something that parents and educators can apply to do on our website (bestbuddies.org/Indiana),” he says. “We provide all of the resources someone would need to start and maintain a program.”

It’s an opportunity that Barton took to heart more than a decade ago, and he hasn’t regretted it for a moment, which is why his message to those thinking about it couldn’t be more straightforward.

“Get involved. Speaking from experience, it will change your life,” he says. “A lot of people volunteer thinking that they’re really going to be helping people with disabilities but wind up getting as much if not more out of it themselves.”

For more information on Best Buddies and ways to get involved, visit bestbuddies.org/Indiana.