Beyond the blues: Experts offer advice on combating SAD, depression, loneliness

The fact that there was an overcast sky this past Monday is no coincidence.

As the third Monday in January each year, it has the unfortunate title of “Blue Monday.” Although not an official holiday you’ll find on your desk calendar, the name originated after a university professor used a formula to calculate the most depressing day of the year. He used factors like weather, low motivation levels and the approximate date of when credit card bills from Christmas begin to arrive.

But is “Blue Monday” real? Yes and no, experts say.

“The premise of Blue Monday is that folks come off the emotional excitement of the holidays to be met with cold weather, gray skies, reduced motivation for resolutions and less exciting things on the horizon to look forward to,” Indiana University Professor of Psychology Dr. Beth Trammell said. “I am not sure it all happens on one day, as Blue Monday suggests, because I think people experience emotions differently and may feel the emotional weight at different points.”

What is likely more at play, experts say, are the winter blues, known medically as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.