Beyond the blues: Experts offer advice on combating SAD, depression, loneliness

The fact that there was an overcast sky this past Monday is no coincidence.
As the third Monday in January each year, it has the unfortunate title of “Blue Monday.” Although not an official holiday you’ll find on your desk calendar, the name originated after a university professor used a formula to calculate the most depressing day of the year. He used factors like weather, low motivation levels and the approximate date of when credit card bills from Christmas begin to arrive.
But is “Blue Monday” real? Yes and no, experts say.
“The premise of Blue Monday is that folks come off the emotional excitement of the holidays to be met with cold weather, gray skies, reduced motivation for resolutions and less exciting things on the horizon to look forward to,” Indiana University Professor of Psychology Dr. Beth Trammell said. “I am not sure it all happens on one day, as Blue Monday suggests, because I think people experience emotions differently and may feel the emotional weight at different points.”
What is likely more at play, experts say, are the winter blues, known medically as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
“Practically speaking, all of these things can contribute to sadness, but that sadness will not be felt exclusively on the third Monday in January,” Franciscan Health therapist Jean Lubeckis said. It’s during this month that individuals are experiencing sadness related to shorter, colder and darker days when there is less to do. Financial stress and a letdown after the holidays can add to this sadness.
“Many people struggle with seasonal affective disorder, and people who don’t, may also feel some sadness in the winter,” Lubeckis said.
Making a connection
For those living alone during a pandemic, the isolation can feel daunting, Trammell said.
“Those of us who live alone and rely on restaurants, community centers and workout facilities to get social interaction and connection may not have access to these types of activities any longer, or limited accessibility” she said. “So it leaves us feeling frustrated because we feel trapped in our loneliness. Like we can’t fix it.”
With at least a couple of months of cold, dreary days ahead, Lubeckis said it is important to find structure and to make plans that are productive and enjoyable.
“It remains critical for all of us to continue to follow CDC guidelines, and that creates challenges in the colder weather,” she said. “I encourage people to be creative and do what they can do.”
Focusing on what individuals can’t do creates negativity, something Lubeckis said she combats each day by seeking gratitude.
“YouTube has wonderful 5-minute meditations on gratitude, in addition to a plethora of other meditations,” she said. “Personally, I begin each day with a morning meditation on gratitude and end the day with one (meditation) for sleep or relaxation.”
To combat loneliness or a feeling of sadness, Trammell recommends adding something to look forward to during the day, such as an afternoon tea time or blocking off an hour to finish a special project around the house.
“Find something that you enjoy about your home and be more intentional about finding time to spend in that space, doing something you enjoy,” she said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the mundane, but if we focus on things that energize us, it might just help keep us at the higher end of the mood spectrum.”
Letting in light
Even if the weather is gloomy and cold, Trammell suggests making an effort to get outside each day, even if just for a few minutes.
“Take a walk to the neighbor’s house and leave a card on their porch,” she said. “Some of the gloom of the winter comes because we aren’t surrounding ourselves with enough time in natural light.”
The gray overcast is still brighter than most indoor spaces, Trammell said.
“And our bodies crave the light to keep our mood higher,” she said.
Chandra Lyles, manager of Psychiatric Social Services in Community Healthcare System's Behavioral Health Services, suggests decluttering a space when feeling cooped up inside.
"Decluttering helps you get organized, increases motivation, helps you think clearer and burns good energy," she said.
Other ideas she recommends include coloring for boosting creativity, reading a good book and reaching out to others who may feel alone during the winter months.
"Taking time to write letters to friends and loved ones, or if possible, volunteering at local animal shelters, food pantries, hospitals or nursing homes if allowed can help with isolation," Lyles said. "During the current pandemic, there are many restrictions that can limit these activities, but even calling a nursing home and asking if you can be a phone-a-friend for someone else feeling isolated just to reach out and check in on from time to time."
Other possibilities to provide a mood boost include hobbies, games, puzzles, movies, reading, scrapbooking and listening to music, Lubeckis said.
“For those who can’t get out and even those who can, getting daylight light bulbs or a light box can be helpful for people who struggle with the darker days,” she said.
Connecting with family members and friends using available technology also can help, she said.
“We are social beings,” Lubeckis said. “For those people living alone, it is important to do what they can to stay connected with others.”
For those who are technologically able, meeting virtually via Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, Messenger or Google Duo can help them stay connected, she said.
“It is normal right now for people to have waves of sadness and depression,” Lubeckis said. “Sadness that comes and goes or lasts a day or two would not be surprising, especially if people can identify why they feel sad.”
Seeking professional help
If an individual’s sadness is more severe, however, Lubeckis said it’s important to seek help.
“Depression that is negatively impacting the ability to perform normal functions and activities of daily living is not normal,” she said.
Mental health professionals typically look for certain warning signs that signal more severe depression cases, such as increased reliance on alcohol or other drugs, changes in sleep and appetite, problems concentrating, a loss of energy, poor hygiene and suicide contemplation, Lubeckis said.
“If people are feeling depressed and it’s negatively impacting their life, they should reach out to someone they care about, talk with their physician or their local mental health agency,” she said.