At age 8, Matt Manatrey fell in love with the Mini Cooper. While he always loved cars, it had less to do with the British-made compact and the way it drove. It had everything to do with the community that spawned around their family car.
The Mini was his mother Peggy's dream car, and in 2006, she decided to finally buy one.
When his mother drove the white car around their hometown of Valparaiso, people would be fascinated with it, walking up to ask questions or simply stare.
“They weren't really popular then,” he said. “The closest dealership back then I think was in Naperville (Illinois), which is where she got hers.”
Occasionally, they'd bump into other Mini owners around Valparaiso, which gave his mother an idea. What if all the Mini owners in town could get together?
“I hate to put it like this, but she would find people driving around and essentially stalk them,” Manatray said. “I mean it wasn't extreme or anything. Basically, she'd ask them if they'd like to meet up with other Mini owners.”
Eventually, the mother and son duo, along with their newfound friends, joined up with a car show event outside of a Target store with 12 Minis. Compared to all of the usual fare, like vintage Dodge Chargers or hotrods, people really were fascinated with the little British cars.
“They were like nothing else you'd see at a normal event, so people were just drawn to them,” he said.
As he got older, his mother's community in the Region slowly grew, and eventually, he started a Facebook group called “NWI Mini-acs” to help expand and coordinate his fellow enthusiasts.
All about community
The group online has about 305 members who either live in the Region, live nearby or are former residents just keeping tabs on their old friends.
“It's a pretty chill community,” Manatrey said. “One of the things I love about us Mini fans is how diverse we are. There's kind of a stereotype that car people are all a bunch of old guys, which isn't always true but it's definitely not with us. It's just great to share something with such a variety of people.”
Cliff Biewenga, a Hobart native who now lives in Michigan, actually got into the Mini community through an official internet forum before they migrated to Facebook after the message boards closed. He originally got involved while he was recovering from surgery as a way to pass the time, but he stuck around because of the people he ended up meeting.
“I had no idea there was this whole community,” he said. “Ever since then, I got involved in all the quirkiness that comes with it.”
Most of the discussion online involves showing off cars and planning for events where people meet up.
“People can get real into it,” Biewenga said. “A handful of times you have to sit back and calm someone down saying, 'Dude, it's just a car.' But it's a great group of people, from Valparaiso to Michigan, to New Hampshire. I love it.”
Ownership among the “Mini-acs” varies. Biewenga has one car, which he bought in 2005 after years of wanting one.
“Everyone's got their favorite model. Mine's the 2005. For me (that model's) engine, the supercharger, is just great, and it's got a great track record for longevity,” he said. “They don't make them like that anymore, so I got to maintain it and keep it running.”
His yellow car has a big black stripe running down the front and a decal resembling the winged logo of the British cars on the back. Biewenga said he takes impeccable care of the car, and in photos it looks brand new.
“It runs like it did when I bought it,” he said.
Manatrey's family has a decent collection, which started with Peggy's white one in 2006. She affectionately nicknamed it “Jackie Cooper” after the actor. Eventually, as family cars broke down, they were replaced by Minis. Their old minivan was replaced with a Mini Countryman in 2011.
“I got a blue one to replace my old car, which was actually a hard decision for me since it was a convertible I loved," he said.
One car they own is purely for fun. While skimming through Craigslist, Manatrey found a classic 1977 model modified in England to run automatic instead of stick.
“This is the one my mom's always wanted, but she can't drive stick,” he said. “This was like it dropped from heaven at the right place at the right time. My mom pretty much jumped on it immediately after I told her.”
Somehow they're able to fit three of their four cars inside the family's two-car garage.
While four may seem like a lot for some, Manatrey's met people with as many as eight or nine.
“I think after a while I'd wonder about which one to drive if I had that many,” he said, laughing.
Usually, the community gatherings happen during the summer in Valparaiso, a place Manatrey sees as the center of the Region. He admits it's also because it's much more convenient to organize events in his hometown, especially now that he's in college.
“I can't be as heavily involved as I like. Sometimes events hit during my finals week,” he said.
Going after a record
While there are the little local meet-ups, most of the large-scale events for Mini enthusiasts happen elsewhere in the country. MINI USA organizes an event every year ending in an even number called “Mini Takes the States,” which is a rally of Mini drivers traveling to cities across the country. The locations change each year. Last year teams started out West in Washington and east in Florida, making pit stops in different states before meeting up in the Rocky Mountains.
The closest big event the local enthusiasts head to is “Minis on the Mack” in Michigan. Held every odd-numbered year, people travel to the Mackinac Bridge and cross over to the state's Upper Peninsula.
Every time, they try to get as many Minis on the bridge at once in an attempt to break the world record. Currently, the record is held by England. In 2009, the Brits managed to get about 1,450 of them across a bridge in London at the same time. Currently, the Mackinac group has topped out at a little more than 1,300.
“From what I've seen, the participants grow by like 10 each year,” Manatrey said. “I think we'll get there eventually.”
Biewenga is a little less confident, but he said the event is worth going to each year.
“Honestly, it's a bunch of nice little towns, and everyone is friendly,” he said. “You add in how pretty it is up there, it's a great trip. I always have fun.”
However, this year is special, according to Manatrey, because it's Mini's 60th anniversary. This year would be the perfect year to break the record, he said.
“We're already got over a thousand people registered,” he said. “This is going to be a big year, regardless if we (break the record) or not.”