Bold flowers, pine cones and greenery bring magic to your table or gift list

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what goes best with comfort and joy? Floral centerpieces, gifts and accents to make the season bright.

Denise Golfis of Denise Floral Designs creates Christmas arrangements for individuals and decorations for local businesses at her consultations-by-appointment-only showroom in St. John. Most of her designs include fresh florals and traditional accents of the season, including pine, cedar, poinsettias, fresh cranberries, pine cones, red and white amaryllis flowers and amaryllis plants decorated with pine cones, winter greens, white or red painted birch branches with a variety of winter greens and holly berries, dogwood, winter berries.

Golfis also includes more unusual florals for an extra-special touch, This includes red amaranthus flower, antique hydrangeas, garden roses, peonies, red anemone, Star of Bethlehem, hypericum berries, freesia, red and white tulips, magnolia leaves, Casablanca and calla lilies, phalaenopsis and cymbidium orchids, curly willow, manzanita branches with red cardinal, red ranunculus and honeysuckle.

The Christmas items Golfis incorporates bring a bit of magic to her arrangements.

"I add things like Santas, elves, snowmen and battery-operated lights to make my designs more exciting and festive," she explained.

Holiday floral trends, from traditional to contemporary, have come and gone during the 34 years that Charlie Kaper and his wife, Marilyn, have owned Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts in Cedar Lake. This year, Kaper said that customers are opting for very traditional arrangements.

"There is an emphasis on the natural look, with an array of poinsettias in traditional colors, trees and animals from deer to raccoons to hedgehogs," he said. "We're also using a lot of pine cones, winterberry, shore pine, balsam, spruce, oregonia and Carolina sapphire."

Kaper noted that Cedar Lake Florist & Gifts' most popular items are custom arrangements of artificials for fireplace hearths and centerpieces, and many comprise eucalyptus, cedar, arborvitaes and other greenery.

He added that the demand for fresh wreaths is not as high as in years past, and most of the store's centerpiece orders are placed right before Christmas.