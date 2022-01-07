BOOKS: Cozy up with a good book

Filled with some of the coldest days of the year, January is the perfect time to hunker down and enjoy a good book.
While this month is the perfect time to snuggle up next to the fireplace, there are still many opportunities to enjoy activities, inside and outside, despite the cold weather.
Here are five books that offer ideas for how to spend these cold winter days.
Autumn and Winter Activities Come Rain or Shine
By Stefanie Pfister
Age group: 5 to 10 years old
From creating pine cone gnomes to learning about the natural world no matter the season, this book offers indoor and outdoor crafts to keep the whole family busy. Although the temperatures may be cold and the ground wet with snow, this book takes items still found outdoors, like leaves and feathers, and provides engaging ways for kids to learn about nature through play and art.
The Unplugged Family Activity Book
By Rachel Jepson Wolf
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
Need to pause technology? This activity book offers more than 50 ideas for projects, crafts and recipes families can do together while stepping away from tablets and televisions. Ideas for winter activities in the book include creating twinkling ice lanterns and candle dipping. Other activities that will keep kids busy include making rose petal tea, baked apples and homemade ice cream, as well as crafting felted acorn necklaces and dried citrus garland.
Indoor Fun Preschool Activity Book
By Kailan Carr
Age group: 3 to 5 years old
Cold, rainy or snowy days offer the perfect opportunity to boost preschool skills using fun, indoor activities. This book is packed with ideas that support early motor functions and skills practiced in the classroom. Through 80 activity suggestions, kids will learn sociability, math, science, reading and writing skills. Play and exploration activities include creating toothpick structures and designing a play dough maze.
Curious About Snow
By Gina Shaw
Age group: 6 to 8 years old
Next time snow falls, grab this book to learn the answers to popular questions like when it snows and why snow is white. Filled with photographs that show no two snowflakes are alike, this book takes a closer look at the science of snow as well as some historical blizzards and snowstorms. It also offers some different ways of how to enjoy the snow before it melts.
There’s No Such Thing as Bad Weather
By Linda Akeson McGurk
Age group: Adults
“There’s No Such Thing as Bad Weather: A Scandinavian Mom’s Secrets for Raising Healthy, Resilient and Confident Kids” offers parents advice on how to create healthier, happier lives for their kids. When Swedish-born Linda Akeson McGurk moved to Covington, Ind., she learned that nature-centric parenting philosophies that she grew up with in Sweden weren’t the norm in the rural community where she now lives. In Sweden, kids play outside year-round regardless of weather and parents prioritize free play in nature. This personal narrative illustrates how Scandinavian culture could hold clues on how parents can raise healthier, confident children.