BOOKS: Cozy up with a good book

Filled with some of the coldest days of the year, January is the perfect time to hunker down and enjoy a good book.

While this month is the perfect time to snuggle up next to the fireplace, there are still many opportunities to enjoy activities, inside and outside, despite the cold weather.

Here are five books that offer ideas for how to spend these cold winter days.

Autumn and Winter Activities Come Rain or Shine

By Stefanie Pfister

Age group: 5 to 10 years old

From creating pine cone gnomes to learning about the natural world no matter the season, this book offers indoor and outdoor crafts to keep the whole family busy. Although the temperatures may be cold and the ground wet with snow, this book takes items still found outdoors, like leaves and feathers, and provides engaging ways for kids to learn about nature through play and art.

The Unplugged Family Activity Book

By Rachel Jepson Wolf

Age group: 8 to 12 years old