BOOKS: Learning about the holidays

The holidays are upon us, and while books often make great gifts, they also serve as tools that teach about the spirit of giving and the meaning behind these celebrations.
Here are a few books that introduce and share stories about December’s holidays.
The 1942 Sears Christmas Book
By Sears Roebuck and Co.
Age group: Adults
For many generations, the arrival of the Sears gift catalog meant Christmas was just around the corner. The collectible book offers a look at how merchandise has evolved, as well as shares a snapshot in time when shoppers were encouraged to buy war bonds and save scrap metal. For older generations, this book provides a trip down memory lane, while for younger generations, it offers a look at how the holidays have both stayed the same and changed over the course of several decades.
The Night Before Christmas: The Classic Edition
By Clement Moore
Age group: All ages
This classic poem is brought to life in this book, which continues to inspire kids during the holidays as they prepare for the arrival of Santa. Perfect for starting a family tradition, the hardcover edition of this book also includes a four-page foldout that immerses readers in the story.
The Story of Hanukkah
By David Adler
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
The story of the Maccabees is retold in this book that includes vibrant paintings of the battle, the Temple of Jerusalem and the oil that burned for eight nights. Also included is a recipe for latkes and directions for the dreidel game so families can continue the festivities after reading this book.
My First Kwanzaa
By Karen Katz
Age group: 2 to 5 years old
For the youngest readers, this book offers a simple way to get acquainted with Kwanzaa. This introduction helps children to understand and get involved with celebrating family, friends and the community during the seven days of Kwanzaa. This series of pictures celebrates the traditions of the holiday while also teaching how it differs from other cultures.
The Night Before New Year’s
By Natasha Wing
Age group: 3 to 5 years old
Although everyone in the house is determined to stay up until midnight, this book shows how it’s easier said than done. While everyone is stocked up on streamers and is playing card games, it’s difficult not to get a little sleepy after indulging in New Year’s Eve treats. The youngest readers will enjoy finding out whether this family makes it to midnight.