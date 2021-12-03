BOOKS: Learning about the holidays

The holidays are upon us, and while books often make great gifts, they also serve as tools that teach about the spirit of giving and the meaning behind these celebrations.

Here are a few books that introduce and share stories about December’s holidays.

The 1942 Sears Christmas Book

By Sears Roebuck and Co.

Age group: Adults

For many generations, the arrival of the Sears gift catalog meant Christmas was just around the corner. The collectible book offers a look at how merchandise has evolved, as well as shares a snapshot in time when shoppers were encouraged to buy war bonds and save scrap metal. For older generations, this book provides a trip down memory lane, while for younger generations, it offers a look at how the holidays have both stayed the same and changed over the course of several decades.

The Night Before Christmas: The Classic Edition

By Clement Moore

Age group: All ages