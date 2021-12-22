Boutiques, candy stores, subscription services offer gift ideas for the deadline shopper

It’s crunch time … the holidays are upon us and you have yet to pick out a gift for a loved one.

Good news: There are plenty of spots throughout Northwest Indiana that offer last-minute gifts to pick up on your way to an office party or family get-together.

Local finds

At Blue Pear Mercantile in downtown Crown Point, owner Robert Radzinski says easy last-minute gifts include a wide variety of ornaments ($5 and up, facebook.com/bluepearmercantile) that can match any decor, as well as candles ($5 to $45) in favorite scents.

“Our notebooks and journals ($10 and up) sell really well during the holidays and can be paired with our gift pencils ($5 and up),” Radzinski said.

Other options the decor store carries include men’s grooming products, tea accessories and several soaps and lotions, he says.

For some holiday spirits, Wise Guys Liquors in Valparaiso, Hobart, Merrillville and Chesterton have a number of options perfect to grab-and-go. Whether it’s individual bottles of wine, beer or spirits or holiday gift sets, there’s a wide selection.