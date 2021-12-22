Boutiques, candy stores, subscription services offer gift ideas for the deadline shopper

It’s crunch time … the holidays are upon us and you have yet to pick out a gift for a loved one.
Good news: There are plenty of spots throughout Northwest Indiana that offer last-minute gifts to pick up on your way to an office party or family get-together.
Local finds
At Blue Pear Mercantile in downtown Crown Point, owner Robert Radzinski says easy last-minute gifts include a wide variety of ornaments ($5 and up, facebook.com/bluepearmercantile) that can match any decor, as well as candles ($5 to $45) in favorite scents.
“Our notebooks and journals ($10 and up) sell really well during the holidays and can be paired with our gift pencils ($5 and up),” Radzinski said.
Other options the decor store carries include men’s grooming products, tea accessories and several soaps and lotions, he says.
For some holiday spirits, Wise Guys Liquors in Valparaiso, Hobart, Merrillville and Chesterton have a number of options perfect to grab-and-go. Whether it’s individual bottles of wine, beer or spirits or holiday gift sets, there’s a wide selection.
The Maker’s Mark Bourbon gift set ($29, wiseguysliquors.com) comes with a 750 ml bottle of whiskey along with an exclusive shaker, while the Kraken Black Spiced Rum set ($20) comes with a 750 ml bottle of rum and a limited edition tiki mug.
Though mostly known as a pharmacy, Walgreens offers several options for last-minute gifts.
Two gifts sets at the store — the Smoothie Star Breakfast Club Collection and the No7 Star of the Show Gift Set — are popular this year.
The Breakfast Club Collection ($40, walgreens.com), which features notes of almond and vanilla scents, includes body buttercream, a scrub, body wash and pink scrunchie. The Star of the Show Gift Set ($68) includes an assortment of No7 products, such as day cream sunscreen, night cream, eye cream, serum, a serum boost sheet mask, mascara, primer and foaming cleanser.
Those with a sweet tooth can head to any of the Fannie May locations throughout Northwest Indiana to grab gift-wrapped sets of chocolate and other sweets. Creating a custom 1-pound box of chocolates ($30, fanniemay.com) allows you to choose a gift your loved one will enjoy.
Need a quick treat for a niece or nephew or for your kids’ stockings? The shops carry chocolate foil characters ($4) including snowmen and Santa.
Gift cards
Don’t have time to grab something from the store? Many retailers offer these gift options online and allow you to send it to the recipient’s email or print it out for presentation to your loved one.
Locally, movie theaters including AMC (amctheatres.com), Marcus (marcustheatres.com) and Cinemark (cinemark.com) offer online gift card options. Most national retailers and restaurants also offer gift certificates online, though many local and regional businesses like Aurelio’s Pizza (aureliospizza.com) and White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer do as well.
Other unique options for gift cards include companies such as Aavrani ($50-$500, aavrani.com), which offers a line of skincare products that are made sustainably and using clean ingredients, and Kindred Bravely ($50 and up, kindredbravely.com), which offers clothing that is designed to make the motherhood journey easier.
Gifts that give back
For the recipient who has everything, the nonprofit group World Vision (worldvision.org) offers intangible gifts that give back to women and girls in developing countries. “A Bicycle for a girl” ($25) changes a girl’s life by buying her a bicycle, giving her safe transport to school.
Another example is a “New Mother and Baby Kit” ($125) that provides essentials such as a bassinet, cloth diapers, blankets, a container for clean water and soap, along with infant care training.
A $45 gift to Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (abchoney.org)
allows this nonprofit to provide a queen bee to a beekeeping partner. A $100 gift allows the organization to provide a new “nucleus” colony to a beekeeping partner. These small honey bee colonies start a new hive, and the donation goes toward purchasing several frames of bee brood, comb and a queen bee.
Subscriptions
Subscriptions also make great last-minute gift ideas. For example, young kids learn the power of generosity through charitable giving with a subscription to Helpen (helpen.com), a platform that uses smart speakers. Each week, families receive a postcard listing prescreened, kid-appropriate charities in five categories: animals, environment, education, poverty and health.
After choosing a charity to support with a $1 donation, each child activates Alexa or Google Home to hear real-life examples of how their contribution is making the world better.
Another option for kids is Brick Loot (brickloot.com), a Chicago suburb-based business that offers a monthly subscription box for custom brick and LEGO products. The company also sells custom lighting kits for LEGO sets, exclusive Brick Loot LEGO sets and custom minifigures for individuals and corporations, with many of its products available in major online retailers.
The Petite Princess Box helps kids unleash their enchanting dreams. This subscription box ($20 per month, petiteprincessbox.com) is geared toward kids 3 to 7 and includes four to five princess accessories, as well as mini-fairy tale story cards that encourage kids to be confident and empowering.