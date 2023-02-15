Gifts for the bridal party

Thoughtful bridesmaid and groomsmen gifts are a heartfelt way for brides and grooms to show appreciation for the special people in their lives, event planner Susan Brychell says.

Brychell owns Crown Events, a wedding and event planning company that serves Northwest Indiana and Pittsburgh, Pa. Over the years, she has seen many brides present their bridesmaids with gifts for being in the bridal party.

“It’s usually a bag or box that contains a gift like engraved glasses, wine and a candle,” Brychell said.

Other clever gifts included hair ties with a tag attached that read, “I can’t tie the knot without you,” and matching robes with the embroidered word “bridesmaid.”

“Including locally made things is really great, like if you live by a winery, for example,” she said.

For groomsmen, flasks and wine are often go-to gifts, Brychell says.

“You can have labels remade and put on the wine bottles that include the date of the wedding,” she said. “Sometimes there’s funny socks that the groomsmen can wear, or sunglasses may help loosen them up.”

After the wedding, motion books offer a unique way to commemorate the special occasion.

“They can be a great thank you gift for the whole wedding party,” Brychell said.

These wedding video books often feature audio and customizable covers. By opening the cover, wedding party members can see videos from that day.

Don’t forget the flower girl and ring bearer, Brychell says. Gifts can include sunglasses, candy, toys depending on age and gift cards.

“Kids think it’s special when they’re asked to do something, and they have a little bag to open,” she said.