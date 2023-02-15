Christine Bryant
Times correspondent
Surrounded by racks of glistening fabrics, a rainbow of colors and sparkling embellishments, brides have a wide range of attire options.
Gone are the days of only white gowns for brides. Today, a variety of colors allow brides to make personalized fashion statements and accessories such as gloves and capes add a dramatic flair.
Here are some of the chic trends local bridal gown professionals expect to see in 2023, and how brides are pulling them off on their big day.
Few brides are going the traditional white dress route, says Ronia Ghusein, owner of Eva’s Bridal International in Orland Park.
“I can’t even tell you the last time I sold a true white gown,” she said.
While ivory dresses are still popular, Ghusein says more brides are making bold color choices.
“We’re shocked by how many brides are asking for black dresses,” Ghusein said. “It’s fun to see fashion evolve the way it has. Never in a million years would you see a black wedding gown as something you’re trying to find because of the demand.”
Tracy O’Brien, owner of the Purple Door Bridal Boutique in Lowell, says champagne and nude colors are popular. Lace embellishments in these colors show well in photos, O’Brien said.
Pastels, pinks and soft blues continue to be favored, while metallics and floral prints are available.
“Sleeves, lots and lots of sleeves,” says O’Brien on what she’s seeing this year in bridal gown design.
The sleeve on the wedding dress is an important part of its design since it offers additional coverage and enhances its look and feel.
“Brides are finding the dress they love and if it isn’t made with sleeves, they are customizing their own with our seamstress,” O’Brien said.
Opaque sleeves, minimally and fully detailed and even puffy sleeves are big, Ghusein says.
“Everything is down the arm,” she said. “Puffy sleeves, full sleeves from the '80s and '90s, but they’re a little more fashion forward so they’re cool again. Everything with fashion is cyclical, so what is old is now new.”
Gloves are a simple way to change a bride’s look as she navigates her wedding day, from photos to the ceremony and reception.
“A huge trend you’re seeing right now is gloves,” Ghusein said. “I feel like it’s the 'Bridgerton' show that’s manifesting itself in fashion.”
From elbow length to sheer, lace, satin and leather, gloves can complement a gown while making a fashion statement on their own.
“Capes are also a big trend you’re seeing,” Ghusein said. “They have beading and lace, and it’s something you can easily take on and off without affecting any other part of your ensemble.”
Many brides are even choosing a cape instead of a veil, she said.
“It makes it very easy to have that long dramatic look and take it off later without having to worry about how it will affect your hair or what was already put into place,” Ghusein said.
Detachable skirts also offer brides two looks, she said.
“You can begin with the skirt at the ceremony, and then it’s a great cocktail gown underneath for the reception,” Ghusein said.
More brides are incorporating bows into their gown designs to add a playful touch.
“They’re putting a bow on everything, whether it’s on the shoulder in lieu of a sleeve, on the back of the dress or front of the dress or on the bottom of the train,” Ghusein said.
Brides are opting for a “wow” factor, as well, by incorporating embellishments that sparkle, O’Brien says.
“Gowns with sparkle tulle are extremely popular,” she said. “Large floral appliques are much more popular than the smaller lace as well.”
And one-of-a-kind necklines are creating elegance and distinction, O’Brien says.
“Brides are definitely looking for unique necklines that we haven’t seen in the past,” she said. “More rounded and high neck dresses are being requested. Off-the-shoulder is also pretty popular right now.”
Pearls also are trending, Ghusein says.
“On the dress, on the veils and headpieces and as jewelry,” she said.
Choosing the right bridal gown is personal, and brides are finding more ways to incorporate their individual tastes in the accessories and details they choose, Ghusein says.
“They’re doing more on their bodies than before,” she said. “Sometimes that kind of detail elevates a look to something a little more special while also maintaining the same clean look.”
Gifts for the bridal party
Thoughtful bridesmaid and groomsmen gifts are a heartfelt way for brides and grooms to show appreciation for the special people in their lives, event planner Susan Brychell says.
Brychell owns Crown Events, a wedding and event planning company that serves Northwest Indiana and Pittsburgh, Pa. Over the years, she has seen many brides present their bridesmaids with gifts for being in the bridal party.
“It’s usually a bag or box that contains a gift like engraved glasses, wine and a candle,” Brychell said.
Other clever gifts included hair ties with a tag attached that read, “I can’t tie the knot without you,” and matching robes with the embroidered word “bridesmaid.”
“Including locally made things is really great, like if you live by a winery, for example,” she said.
For groomsmen, flasks and wine are often go-to gifts, Brychell says.
“You can have labels remade and put on the wine bottles that include the date of the wedding,” she said. “Sometimes there’s funny socks that the groomsmen can wear, or sunglasses may help loosen them up.”
After the wedding, motion books offer a unique way to commemorate the special occasion.
“They can be a great thank you gift for the whole wedding party,” Brychell said.
These wedding video books often feature audio and customizable covers. By opening the cover, wedding party members can see videos from that day.
Don’t forget the flower girl and ring bearer, Brychell says. Gifts can include sunglasses, candy, toys depending on age and gift cards.
“Kids think it’s special when they’re asked to do something, and they have a little bag to open,” she said.
Here comes the groom
Like bridal wear, groom’s fashion is evolving with a greater emphasis on personal style. The result are trendy and fashionable options that allow men to showcase their individuality.
“Guys today are much more fashionable in dressing themselves versus 20 years ago,” said Tom Buczynski, one of the owners of Louie’s Tux Shop. “Guys are coming in with stronger opinions for what they want to do with themselves.”
Colorful tuxedos adorned with personal touches create options for brides and grooms to play with their wedding theme and photos, he said.
“Fifteen years ago, everything was black tuxedo and that migrated into grays and then blues,” Buczynski said. “Now you’re seeing a huge swath of different colors and fabrics.”
Yet black tuxedos are resurging to join burgundies, greens and browns as favorites, he says.
“All of these colors are present, but you’re also starting to see migration back to black attire,” he said.
Popular accessories include pocket squares, brown or burgundy shoes and bow ties, Bucyznski said.
“Bow ties are in much more demand,” he said. “Two-thirds of your wedding parties are leaning toward that now.”
For grooms who want to switch up their looks, reception coats offer an opportunity to make a fun fashion statement.
“You’ll wear a traditional coat for the ceremony and have different attire for the reception,” Bucyznski said.
Options include trading in a black tuxedo jacket for a fun coat in a trendy color for the reception or even changing into a white dinner coat to keep the tone formal.
“Just the array of options, it hasn’t been like this since the '70s, but in a good way,” Buczynski said.
Maids and Mom
While weddings that incorporate black and white have traditionally featured a white wedding dress and black bridesmaid dresses, many brides are opting for the opposite look today.
“Now you’re seeing black making a huge impression in the bridal market,” said Ronia Ghusein, owner of Eva’s Bridal International in Orland Park. “You’re seeing so many brides opting for a black wedding dress with white bridesmaid dresses.”
Bridesmaid dresses are anything but traditional these days, with many brides allowing their close friends and family members to choose a dress and color in whatever style they like.
“They may say, ‘Choose any dress you like in blue or black,’ ” Ghusein said. “They’re not necessarily doing that uniform look they have in years past, making it much easier on the bridesmaids.”
Tracy O’Brien, owner of the Purple Door Bridal Boutique in Lowell, says she is also seeing a mix and match of hues for the bridal party.
“Green and rust are still very popular for 2023,” she said.
Mother-of-the-bride dresses usually complement the bridesmaid dresses, but aren’t the same color, O’Brien said.
Mother-of-the-bride fashion is a little more consistent, Ghusein says.
“A mom’s concern is not looking too much like a mother of the bride,” she said.
Most mothers look for a dress that is special for a special occasion, Ghusein said.
“They’re always looking to be glamorous without overshadowing the bride, and that’s a fine line to walk,” she said.
