With his artist’s view of nature, Bill Brincka, a professor at the Art Institute of Chicago for 30 years, and his companion, Basil Cross, an antique buyer for Marshall Field’s, used their garden as a canvas, creating a living masterpiece.
Creating the Brincka Cross Gardens was the work of more than 40 years in which Brincka planted and developed, in meticulous detail, 4 acres of lush gardens that are lovely through all four seasons.
“May is when the most variety of plants are blooming," says Brooke Allen, marketing and PR coordinator for Porter County Parks and Recreation, which manages the park.
That’s when more than 450 registered varieties of daffodils that Brincka bought and traded over a period of 25 years burst into bloom, the total — some 10,000 daffodils in all — delineate the cultivated gardens from 21 acres of woods, which also are part of the property.
According to Allen, in May the trees, shrubs and flowers in bloom include — but aren’t limited to — rhododendrons, azaleas, viburnum, lilacs, forsythias, quince, enkianthus, pieris, spirea, mountain laurel, hawthorn, ornamental cherry, crabapples, dogwood, fringe tree, buckeye, Carolina silver bell, iris and peonies, just to name a few.
The number of flower varieties is stunning — 40 kinds of magnolias, 25 types of crab apple trees, 25 varieties of forsythia, 40 cultivars of ornamental grasses, 30-plus varieties of conifers and 400 types of hostas.
“We had the Hosta society out here and they were seeing hostas they’d never seen before,” Allen says.
But Brincka wasn’t just a “stuffer,” the term used to describe gardeners who see an empty spot or a half-priced sale on plants and buy them on a whim to keep filling in areas to create an even more lush plot.
“You have to have an idea,” Brincka said.
“If you don’t have a concept, you’re just making goulash.”
That’s one reason why he did extensive journaling about his gardens, noting plant varieties, special and experimental crosses as well as adding a few sketches. His overall idea was to have a sanctuary, a place he called “one small piece of earth that I manage — not control, but take care of.”
Snuggled amid the gardens, consisting of matching and contrasting colors, forms, heights and textures, is the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home the two built.
Adding to the exceptionality of it all, unlike much of Northwest Indiana, which falls into plant-hardiness Zone 5, Brincka Cross Gardens is labeled Zone 6 — turning it into a unique microclimate. Plants that normally won't grow in the Region, such as cypress trees and some varieties of magnolias, flourish here.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture denotes these so-called hardiness zones to guide gardeners and growers in determining which plants are most likely to thrive where they want to plant.
After Brincka died in 2001, and Cross in 2006, and the gardens were taken over by the park, extensive work was done under the lead of horticulturalist Matt Brown in eliminating invasive plants and overgrowth and restoring the original landscape.
Now both the gardens and the house, which has a full kitchen and can seat up to 40, are available year-round for weddings, family gatherings, corporate retreats and other events. Though there’s a rental fee for groups, Brincka Cross Gardens are open for free to the public.
“We have easy walking paths through the park,” Allen says. “So, people can enjoy the gardens and the woods.”
Ifyougo:
Where: 427 Furness Road, Michigan City
FYI: 219-465-3586 or 219-548-0219; pcparks@porterco.org
Cost: Free
Open: Dawn to Dusk