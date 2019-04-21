DYER — Commitment is a word often heard when the Salata brothers discuss their faith, their lives.
Calumet City natives Rod, 63, of Dyer, and Eddy, 65, of Munster, return to their home parish, Our Lady Knock, every weekend, often to act as altar servers just as they did when they attended parochial school there in the 1960s.
Changing times, which resulted in the school's closing and children no longer there to assist the priest at Mass, prompted the parish to reach out for help from the mostly aging congregation.
The brothers didn't hesitate, returning about a decade ago to what they'd done as fifth- through eighth-graders. They are among a handful of adult servers.
"You always hear about the word 'calling,' " Eddy said. "I thought I had a calling to be a server; I feel very at home on the altar." He began in 1963 and netted Altar Server of the Year honors in 1967.
Rod, who goes by "Kutchie," a nickname given long ago by his brother, joined the ranks in 1965.
"The parental exposure to the church; going to church, influenced us at a young age. Plus, I wanted to be like my brother," Rod said. Both of them served until they graduated eighth grade.
Then and now
"Back then, we had to learn prayers in Latin in a week before we could serve. There were a lot of altar boys, and we had a Mass monthly schedule," Eddy said.
In 1964, the Mass changed to being said in English, with the priest facing the congregation. Formerly, the priest faced the altar, with his back to attendees.
Eddy said servers' duties now are about the same as they were then except "things are more relaxed" and there is less kneeling now.
There once were five Sunday Masses, along with daily services, weddings and funerals and other special occasions.
"I liked working Saturday weddings, because we'd get a tip, usually from the best man," Rod recalled with a chuckle.
These days, there are daily services along with one on Saturdays, two on Sundays. The 11:15 a.m. Sunday Mass, which is the most attended, is said in Spanish, to accommodate the growing population.
Eddy said the church saw its heyday in the late 1970s and early '80s, before the area's demographic began changing and the parish's population began declining. He moved to California in 1977 for 10 years; and Rod, pursuing a dream to be a National Football League punter, who tried out for several teams, spent six months living with his brother and six months in Calumet City, from 1979 to 1985.
Rod, now a home remodeling contractor, returned and moved his parents to a home in Dyer in 2005. He resides there with his father, Edward, 91. The brothers' mother, Kay, is deceased.
Eddy, who is retired from a position with Crossroads YMCA, said he returned to the area and moved to his Munster home after winning a house raffle.
Hearing the call again
The brothers, despite moving from Calumet City, never stopped attending Mass at Our Lady of Knock while they have lived in the Region, even though there are Catholic churches close to their homes.
They plan to continue serving on the altar, as well as ushers and greeters — "whatever is needed" — as long as possible.
"It's all about commitment. We went to school there and lived just a few blocks away. We don't want to go anywhere else," Rod said. "I loved Calumet City."
Eddy, whose wife, Kitty, and daughter, Alyssa, also are involved in the church, is president of the ushers club and a member of its pastoral council. Kitty is a server. They have another daughter, Alana.
"It all goes back to commitment," Eddy said.
"The Catholic values were instilled in us when we were growing up; they took root, and we live by them. We enjoy doing what we do and seeing the love people in the community have for each other. It's about doing the righteous thing and trying to be an example to help gain awareness for others to get involved in the church. It's not just a place to worship; it is God's house."
The brothers are hopeful young people again will be recruited, with the growing number of youngsters attending the Spanish Mass. They also hope more adults will get involved.
"Some people only go to church on Christmas and Easter," Rod said.
"I wish they'd make a commitment to go more, to give back. I have faith that the church can be renewed and be abundant again."