Munster resident Larry Maka said he was always into science, but was not particularly drawn to astronomy until 2002 when there was a lot of talk and speculation about the potential impact of five planets lining up.
He decided to see what all the buzz was about and joined an observational outing of the Calumet Astronomical Society at the Indiana Dunes State Park.
"The first time I looked through a telescope at Saturn, it blew me away," Maka said.
He was instantly hooked and went on not only to join the amateur astronomy group, but also to serve on its board of directors.
"It's the idea you're actually seeing it in person that makes it really exciting," he said of the huge difference between looking at photographs of the world beyond planet Earth — and seeing it directly through a telescope.
It's this shared love for all things skyward that helped shape the Calumet Astronomical Society 43 years ago and has kept it alive since, during the ebbs and flows of interest in astronomy, according to Munster resident Mike Heaney, who has served as president for eight years.
Like Maka, Heaney said he was hooked on astronomy the first time he looked through a telescope. He was still a child at the time.
"You really don't need a big telescope to see lots of stuff," he said.
There are about 50 active members of the Calumet Astronomical Society these days, as compared to more than double that number in the late '90s and early 2000s when interest was piqued by phenomena such as the "close" encounter between Earth and Mars, Heaney said.
Today, the group hosts monthly membership meetings at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursdays at Lake Central High School where various speakers are invited to share their knowledge on topics related to the heavens, Maka said.
The group also manages and hosts monthly open houses at the Thomas Conway Observatory on Lake County Park Department property at 19100 Chase St. in Lowell, he said.
Science of stars, skies appeals to young and old
The observatory, which features a 16-inch telescope, was built nearly 20 years ago by the local Institute for Career Development and was supposed to go to Indiana Dunes State Park, but wound up in 2006 with Lake County parks instead.
The site also is home to the Mildred Hunter Astrophotography Laboratory, which is used by members, and the Northwest Indiana Robotic Observatory, which is viewed remotely by Purdue University Northwest, he said.
The focus of the group's recent public event on Aug. 11 was to be a closeup look at Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, to be followed by late night/early morning viewing of the Perseid meteor showers.
Among the perks of joining the Calumet Astronomical Society is that members can use the observatory at any time and can borrow mobile telescopes, Heaney said. Membership is $40 and can be pursued through a printable application on the group's website at www.casonline.org.
"There's a lot to learn and a lot to explore," Heaney said.
The group has members from across the Region and Chicago.
"They want to get to a darker sky," he said of those living in the heavily lit city of Chicago.
At 10 years old, Max Fagen, of Dyer, is the youngest member of the club.
"I just like outer space," he said.
The soon-to-be fifth-grader said he has been involved in the club for three years and enjoys the group's lectures.
"I kind of like the way spacecrafts work," he said, "and black holes kind of interest me."
Fagen said he enjoys building model rockets and is considering pursuing that skill as a career.
Heaney said while he, too, loved astronomy as a child, it faded for a while after his telescope was stolen in college and life got busy with job and family. He reconnected with it in the late 1990s with all the excitement around the Comet Hale-Bopp.
He now owns two telescopes and drove with his family to Wyoming last year to witness a view of the total solar eclipse.
Maka, who is a retired high school math teacher from Hammond, said his fascination with astronomy was predated by a few years when in 1989, he was one of 100 teachers from across the nation chosen to take part in a two-week workshop offered by NASA at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
He too owns two telescopes and pointed out that the smaller of the two — an 8-inch model — is able to pick up sight of the Andromeda Galaxy, which is 2.5 million light years away.
Considering each light year is the equivalent of 5.9 trillion miles, it is looking back in time when an image appears from that distance, Maka said.
"We don't generally talk about distances," he said. "We're talking about light years here."