Calumet Voices: Putting the Region's story in a national context

Achieving that heritage area designation by Congress would be a boon to the Calumet Region, providing national recognition and awareness of how this area’s stories fit into the nation’s history and culture.

The area meets all 11 criteria by the National Park Service for that designation, Longoni said. It would be the first one in Indiana if Congress approves it.

Meantime, the Calumet Voices National Stories exhibit is a sample of what’s going to be done here even if the federal designation doesn’t come soon.

“We’re the Calumet heritage area, even if we’re not the Calumet National Heritage Area,” Longoni said.

“The heritage area is really to link people, places and stories across the Region,” Longoni said.

The state line didn’t isolate big trends from happening all across the Calumet Region.

Pullman National Monument is recognized as the first model, planned industrial community in the United States. Marktown, created for Mark Manufacturing Co. workers in East Chicago, is a similar development.

People tend to think of the Calumet Region as a Rust Belt area, Longoni said, but people have long been using history and culture to remake the Region.