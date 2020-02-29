Calumet Voices: Putting the Region's story in a national context

GARY — What you don’t know about the Region and how it fits into the nation’s history might surprise you.
A traveling exhibit — currently tailored for Lake County — is at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center before heading to Valparaiso University and, next year, the Field Museum in Chicago. The first stop was in Chicago’s Pullman area.
Jeanene Letcher, Indiana Room specialist at Crown Point Community Library, helped put together the Gary exhibition. The library is loaning a 1924 marriage license ledger, from the era when Crown Point was known as a marriage mill, and provided photos and scans for maps.
“It’s been a fascinating project to be a part of,” she said.
In working on the exhibit, she learned a few things about the Region, including that decorative candles were made with recycled wax. For all the talk of sustainability now, it was happening a century ago in the Region.
Some of her colleagues who have toured the exhibit also learned a few things about the Region’s history. And some visitors have found what they thought to be true wasn’t correct.
This educational exhibition is part of the effort to create a Calumet National Heritage Area that spans Northwest Indiana and into the southern Chicago area, said Mario Longoni, urban anthropology manager at the Field Museum.
Achieving that heritage area designation by Congress would be a boon to the Calumet Region, providing national recognition and awareness of how this area’s stories fit into the nation’s history and culture.
The area meets all 11 criteria by the National Park Service for that designation, Longoni said. It would be the first one in Indiana if Congress approves it.
Meantime, the Calumet Voices National Stories exhibit is a sample of what’s going to be done here even if the federal designation doesn’t come soon.
“We’re the Calumet heritage area, even if we’re not the Calumet National Heritage Area,” Longoni said.
“The heritage area is really to link people, places and stories across the Region,” Longoni said.
The state line didn’t isolate big trends from happening all across the Calumet Region.
Pullman National Monument is recognized as the first model, planned industrial community in the United States. Marktown, created for Mark Manufacturing Co. workers in East Chicago, is a similar development.
People tend to think of the Calumet Region as a Rust Belt area, Longoni said, but people have long been using history and culture to remake the Region.
Gary was built with innovative techniques when the construction of the nation’s largest integrated steel mill caused the city to be founded in 1906 and named for Elbert Gary, the chairman of U.S. Steel. Look at the architecture remaining from that era and you’ll notice the use of poured concrete, which was cutting edge technology at the time, Longoni said.
Innovation in the Region continues to occur, as evidenced by Purdue University Northwest’s Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation in Hammond. Among the center’s innovations was the creation of a 3D model of the inside of a blast furnace, so engineers can better understand what’s happening to the steel and to the blast furnace as new ingredients and processes are considered.
The Great Migration, which brought African Americans north in the early 20th century, wasn’t just to Chicago. They flooded into Lake County as well.
At Pullman, the African American porters organized their own union, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, and became the first African American union to successfully negotiate a collective bargaining agreement. That was a major development in the labor movement and a steppingstone to many civil rights gains.
Mark Bouman, Chicago region program director at the Field Museum’s Keller Science Action Center, said visitors to the Calumet Voices National Stories exhibit will be surprised to find the role this area has played — and continues to play — in the nation’s development. They’ll also see how nature, industry and culture must be considered as the future is planned.
“You see crazy contrasts across the Calumet Region: Rare orchids bloom by the Indiana Toll Road. Eagles nest and communities live across the way from an oil refinery. Amid a powerhouse economy, strong voices have fought like hell for nature, for workers, for a place at the table. It doesn’t come together easily here,” Bouman said. “How it does that — how a region like this wrestles with sustainability — makes the Calumet Region a true American treasure.”
The Calumet Voices, National Stories exhibition series is a collaborative effort of the Calumet Curators, a group of the Calumet Heritage Partnership, and the Field Museum.
The Calumet Heritage Partnership, the Calumet Collaborative and the Field Museum lead the effort to designate the Calumet Region as a national heritage area. ArcelorMittal is a lead partner.