Chicago Architecture Foundation offers at-home family activities

"Storytime with the CAC," during which CAC staff read a children's book focused on architecture and design, is posted at 12:30 p.m. Fridays, and is available afterward via the CAC@home newsletter and on the center's YouTube channel.

On May 1, the series features the book “Mighty, Mighty Construction Site" by Sherri Duskey Rinker with illustrations by Tom Lichtenheld. The program continues May 8 with “Katy and the Big Snow” by Virginia Lee Burton; May 15 with “The Three Little Pigs: An Architectural Tale” by Steven Guarnaccia, a quirky, design-centered retelling of “The Three Little Pigs” in which the pigs and their homes are nods to famous architects Frank Gehry, Philip Johnson and Frank Lloyd Wright; May 22 with “Islandborn” and “Lola” by Pulitzer Prize−winning Dominican-American author Junot Díaz; and May 29 with “Maybe Something Beautiful” and “Quizás Algo Hermoso” by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, with illustrations by Rafael López. Each “Storytime with the CAC” reading comes paired with a recommended activity related to the story.