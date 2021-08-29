Chicago Dogs baseball player battles illness with positive attitude

Brennan Metzger's positive attitude and determined spirit has made it possible for him to continue pursuing a career in baseball.
Metzger, an outfielder for the Chicago Dogs, and a former player with the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the RedHawks, has been dealing with Crohn's disease, which is an inflammatory bowel disease, for nearly 10 years. He was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2009 and in 2013 became extremely ill to the point where he was hospitalized and underwent various surgeries.
While he has Crohn's disease under control now, he said "it's something I deal with everyday."
When his whole world began to crumble several years ago, he said he was simply focused on trying to survive. Prior to getting extremely sick and being hospitalized in 2013, Metzger was just a couple weeks away from signing with the San Francisco Giants.
Then everything changed. After being sidelined with a flare-up, excruciating pain, hospitalization and multiple surgeries, Metzger made his way back to playing baseball.
"I used my drive, determination and passion to be a baseball player to motivate me to get back on the field," he said. He played for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2016 and became a member of the Chicago Dogs this year.
"I couldn't be happier," he said about playing with the Dogs. "The stadium is unbelievable and manager Butch Hobson is a great guy.."
Having gone through medically what he has, and enduring serious surgeries, one which removed his colon and one in which he was "clinically dead," Metzger said he views each day as a blessing now.
He said he's living a healthy lifestyle and strives to remain positive in his life everyday.
"Everyone deals with something in their lives. I keep focused on the right things and staying positive," he said, adding it's all about "adjusting" to the circumstances and "making the best of it."
Metzger, 31, said he remembers while in the hospital that he decided it would be best he wasn't here.
"At one point I remember talking to God and saying 'You can just take me.' "
Overall, Metzger said he has pretty much been a positive person throughout his life, other than that extreme time of darkness and pain.
That he has gotten to this point in successfully and positively dealing with his disease, he said, is also due to the fact he believes in God as a higher spiritual power and that he firmly refused to "let the disease get the best of me."
Metzger said his sports training has also been grounded in a program encouraging a positive mental attitude which helps him deal with the disease.
"I want to be at peace and also help people going through the same situation," he said. "I want to use this as my way to make a difference."
Metzger said he wouldn't mind speaking about what's he's gone through to different organizations as a route to helping others. He said it may help people take on a different mindset in dealing with their health problems.
He said he'd like to offer a "difference in perspective," and if that attitude resonates with even one person that would make him happy.
Metzger, who grew up in San Marcos, California, and lives in Carlsbad, California, spends from May to September playing for the Chicago Dogs. The team's season ends Sept. 6. For more information on the team, visit thechicagodogs.com.