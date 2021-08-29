Chicago Dogs baseball player battles illness with positive attitude

Having gone through medically what he has, and enduring serious surgeries, one which removed his colon and one in which he was "clinically dead," Metzger said he views each day as a blessing now.

He said he's living a healthy lifestyle and strives to remain positive in his life everyday.

"Everyone deals with something in their lives. I keep focused on the right things and staying positive," he said, adding it's all about "adjusting" to the circumstances and "making the best of it."

Metzger, 31, said he remembers while in the hospital that he decided it would be best he wasn't here.

"At one point I remember talking to God and saying 'You can just take me.' "

Overall, Metzger said he has pretty much been a positive person throughout his life, other than that extreme time of darkness and pain.

That he has gotten to this point in successfully and positively dealing with his disease, he said, is also due to the fact he believes in God as a higher spiritual power and that he firmly refused to "let the disease get the best of me."

Metzger said his sports training has also been grounded in a program encouraging a positive mental attitude which helps him deal with the disease.