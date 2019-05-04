CROWN POINT — Piercing through a dense fog, the beam of Brian Sebastian Martinez’s flashlight cut across the second floor of the Old Sheriff’s House and Jail.
The cold cell block sat silent with the appearance of abandonment. Flanked by Brayden Lacer and Keilyn Bryant, Martinez edged closer toward the empty jail cells.
“You ruined my comic, man,” Martinez said, focusing in on a shadowy figure in the distance.
“DOORS,” Nikki Sekuloski, obscured from the preteens’ view, whispered into a walkie talkie.
The cell doors to the boys’ right slammed shut.
“SCREAM,” Sekuloski whispered again, triggering an amplified shriek from the back of the cell block.
“Let’s get out of here,” Martinez screamed, leading the charge from the jail’s second story.
The room erupted in laughter.
Tre Manchester turned to his production partner Mario Quintana with a high-five and a smile.
“That was perfect,” the director said.
Creative beginnings
Manchester, a Crown Point native, has produced two feature-length films, has seen one of his dramatic shorts place in the final of HBO’s Project Greenlight, and has produced work appearing in more than 40 film festivals globally — but he's never done anything quite like this.
The 26-year-old filmmaker — with the help of his own production company, Atlas Pictures, and Chicago-based creative agency Ajúa — is making his first leap into the horror genre.
“I’ve been begging Tre to do horror since I met him,” said Quintana, who first met Manchester as a student at the Illinois Institute of Art — Chicago.
The two were constant competitors in school — driving each other to produce better individual projects with each assignment — until they came together for their first joint effort, a war drama called “Through the Never.”
Aside from a brief hiatus, Quintana said the two have worked together since — Manchester’s resourceful nature and structural thinking complementing Quintana’s creative flow.
“He’s very resourceful, able to pull a lot of stuff out of nowhere,” Quintana said. “It amazes me how natural his leadership is.”
Community roots
Together, Manchester, as director, and Quintana, as cinematographer, have charged forward in filming the first of a seven-episode series inspired by fantasy thrillers like “The Twilight Zone” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
“The Hayfield Hauntings” series — based on the fictional Midwestern town of Hayfield where residents regularly encounter the strange and paranormal — will stream on Facebook in early October.
It’s a notable shift for Manchester whose previous experience has been predominantly in writing and directing dramas.
Manchester, a 2010 Crown Point High School graduate, sparked headlines filming his first full-length feature “The Things We’ve Seen,” nearly four years ago in Crown Point — at the Old Sheriff’s House and Jail, outside city hall and at Buckley Homestead in Lowell.
In writing and directing the drama, Manchester turned to local talent, casting extras and crew members in the Northwest Indiana community. Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land even played a role as a sheriff’s deputy.
The film premiered to a sold-out theater in Lafayette in January 2017, and took home 11 awards and four nominations in independent film festivals.
“The coolest thing for me to see was the reception from the community,” Manchester said.
The director followed “The Things We’ve Seen,” with his second full-length feature, “Bleed American,” a coming-of-age drama tracing the life of several Midwest teens. The film premiered in March at the George Lindsey UNA Film Festival in Alabama, taking home the top prize for best Professional Narrative Feature.
Atlas Pictures now has two features — a football drama called "Tigerland," and a thriller called "A Dark, Dark Place" — in early development stages, and is working this summer to wrap up post-production of a drama called "Traveler."
A thrilling turn
Manchester describes his own influences as more situational and less driven by characters in his own life. The filmmaker said he often draws inspiration from a simple look, atmosphere or idea.
Now, he’s taking the challenge a step further, writing for the first time for a genre rooted heavily in atmospheric lighting and set design.
His team’s work on “The Hayfield Hauntings” brought Manchester, now based in Chicago, back to Crown Point. The Atlas Pictures crew, along with partners at Ajúa, set up shop in March for a daylong shoot, once again at locations in Lowell and the Crown Point Old Sheriff’s House and Jail.
Staff and crew buzzed from room to room in the jail-turned-museum, transforming the preserved cell block into an eerie movie set.
For hours, the crew worked to rig the jail cell doors and tweak smoke machines to get their cues just right — all to film a scene of less than a minute in length.
“The actual filming is the best part — the actual work coming to life, what was in my head, to see something happening,” Manchester said.
For Manchester, it’s all a part of his mission to support local filmmakers and highlight the growing opportunities of independent filmmaking beyond the popular media giant cities like Los Angeles.
He’s used his relationships with other local groups like NWI Film Group and the Indiana Filmmakers Network to connect locally and advocate for greater filming opportunities in the Midwest.
“If movies at the end of the day don’t go anywhere, there aren’t enough people to watch them,” Manchester said. “Without people having an interest, people to support and get them off the ground, there won’t be anything to watch.”