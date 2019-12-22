OAK PARK, Ill. — Braids, twists, barrettes and beads.
In just one Mommy and Me workshop, Jayne Hoogenwerf practiced how to part and smooth her 2-year-old daughter Jacqueline’s hair, braid it to the very end and style it with colorful accessories.
All are seemingly simple tasks, often made foreign to adoptive or foster parents who have taken in children of another race.
There are acclimation classes and adoptive family support groups for the exceptional group of transracial adoptive parents, but often left out are the intricacies of caring for hair types unlike your own.
For adoptive moms like Hoogenwerf of Munster, Oak Park-based nonprofit Styles 4 Kidz serves as a supportive outlet to practice styling, ask questions and connect culturally in a judgment-free environment with stylists familiar with the latest trends in African American haircare.
“It’s different than what I have learned before,” said Hoogenwerf, who is white, about learning to style her multiracial daughter's hair. “It’s such a unique salon and idea … it’s such a blessing to parents and their kids.”
Through a variety of salon services and mobile workshops, the Styles 4 Kidz team teaches comprehensive lessons on how to handle textured hair, usually including everything from a brief history of African American haircare to four basic styles parents can practice at home.
“We’re trying to spread love,” Swint said. “We’re trying to spread hair education and do it in a way that’s fun, but also life changing.”
What began years ago as a hobby for the then-insurance agent, grew into a full-time business.
Swint quit her insurance job, brought on volunteers and expanded her reach — at first traveling home to home, then growing her talent through conferences for transracial adoptive families and donating time to style hair at local group homes in the Chicago area.
“It was just a step of faith,” Swint said. “I just developed this model of ‘one family at a time.’”
The organization is now settling into its first brick-and-mortar salon, and stylists served about 600 families last year.
Families with kids ages 2 to 18 can schedule home salon services or visit the Styles 4 Kidz salon location with an appointment. A full wash and conditioning visit can take several hours, but the Styles 4 Kidz team comes prepared with snacks and juice boxes for the little ones.
“Some of them come in and cry because they’ve never had their hair fully combed,” Swint said. “It takes some time for them to get used to it.”
Styles 4 Kidz mainly works with families in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, including Northwest Indiana. Though, as social media and national news outlets picked up on Swint’s unparalleled services, the nonprofit’s reach has grown in support throughout the Midwest. Some customers have booked appointments at the Oak Park salon from as far away as California, Swint said.
Have you picked up your copy of O Mag for this month yet? Executive Director #tamekiaswint and #styles4kidz are featured in this months LYBL section along with #singforyourseniors #graciesgowns #petsforpatriots #omagazine #thebeautyofgiving pic.twitter.com/BnCmizcRvm— Styles 4 Kidz, NFP (@Styles4KidzNFP) October 29, 2019
For some like Hoogenwerf, one class is enough to answer questions about helpful products, spark new ideas, and provide that extra sense of confidence to continue developing skills at home.
For others like Tracy Hempen, of Iowa, trips with her adoptive daughter Lydia to the Styles 4 Kidz salon at 20 W. Lake St. have become a regular occurrence.
Hempen praised not only the stylists’ command of contemporary trends and confidence building, but also their focus on education and sharing their own stories of growing up with textured hair.
“She’s the brown child in my family, so people are going to look anyway,” Hempen, who is white, said of her daughter. “I don’t want that to become a negative. I want her to be proud of her hair.”
With family recently moved to Chicago, Hempen said she will continue to make the trips, both to visit family and continue her daughter her daughter’s cultural connection through haircare.
“As hard as it is to get here, it’s so worth it,” Hempen said. “It’s a true talent.”
To learn more about Styles 4 Kidz, visit styles4kidz.org.