Children's Museum offers "museum at home" during coronavirus pandemic

Family going a little stir crazy with the stay-in-place order?
Not to worry. Though it's currently closed to visitors, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the world’s largest children’s museum, has your back with its new "Museum at Home" website. Offering a variety of activities designed for all ages, developmental levels and interests, the online offerings include home workouts for physical fitness, art for developing and expanding creativity, do-it-yourself science experiments to stimulate thinking, and even a story time for quiet times.
The latter is a video series in which the museum’s preschool teachers read books aloud. As a bonus for football fans, in one video former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck reads the book "Larry Gets Lost at the Museum" to his daughter Lucy Luck.
“We’ve always had content on our website and social media,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, vice president of Family Learning and Experience Development at TCM. “But with what’s going on now, we asked ourselves, how can we help families? And so we coordinated with our different departments and curated lessons and activities for the entire family.”
Robinson says that an important part of family learning is being able to explore the world together. That especially applies to science, allowing kids to test, experiment and draw their own conclusions. TCM’s real science videos are designed to use supplies that most parents already have, and the experiments are fascinating even to adults.
In a totally in-the-moment video, glitter is used to show how invisible germs are everywhere and easily passed from one surface to another. The lesson also incorporates the importance of hand washing and keeping our surroundings clean.
Noting they’re not looking for the “right” answer, Robinson said the activities foster key steps for working on the scientific process as a family.
“We encourage families to try them again and again,” she said. “Children grow in confidence as they master new skills.”
Robinson’s personal favorites include "Curate Your Own Collection," a video series narrated by the museums’ curators demonstrating how kids can start their own collections from objects at home, what they find on walks (think stones, leaves, etc.) or whatever they might be interested in. It helps in sorting and organizing skills.
There’s also live interaction including "Facebook with an Expert," a way to interface with the museum’s experts on a variety of topics.
To develop the much needed routine necessary for young kids, they can start their time on the website with the "Morning Greeting with Rex," the museum’s Tyrannosaurus mascot, download pages to color, get energized with the morning workout and take a virtual tour of the museum. The museum’s learning experts encourage parents to ask questions about the activities to help them think about what they’re seeing and encourage verbal expression.
The virtual tour encompasses such permanent exhibits as "Dinosphere," "Playscape" and "National Geographic: Treasures of the Earth."
"Consistency, structure and routine is important for young learners," said Susan Michal, director of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Preschool. "It helps them feel safe, secure, and in control.”
As it becomes more likely children won’t be returning to school anytime soon, TCM makes it easier to keep up with studies by offering units of studies. Written by educators, these include standards-based curricula covering a wide range of subjects and a variety of topics that are divided by grade level, allowing parents to select the lessons most appropriate for their children’s learning capabilities. Topics range from dinosaurs and trains to biotechnology, archaeology and racism and discrimination.
The museum is always adding content, so there’s always something new, Robinson said.
“'Museum at Home' is part of what makes TCM so unique — we always have something for everyone, it's very diverse and intergenerational,” said Kimberly Harms Robinson, director of media and public relations for the museum. Harms Robinson is using the online content with her son. “We’ll soon be adding segments created by professional athletes and artists to add to the learning and fun.”
Visit childrensmuseum.org/museum-at-home for more information and to begin taking part.
