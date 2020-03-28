Children's Museum offers "museum at home" during coronavirus pandemic

In a totally in-the-moment video, glitter is used to show how invisible germs are everywhere and easily passed from one surface to another. The lesson also incorporates the importance of hand washing and keeping our surroundings clean.

Noting they’re not looking for the “right” answer, Robinson said the activities foster key steps for working on the scientific process as a family.

“We encourage families to try them again and again,” she said. “Children grow in confidence as they master new skills.”

Robinson’s personal favorites include "Curate Your Own Collection," a video series narrated by the museums’ curators demonstrating how kids can start their own collections from objects at home, what they find on walks (think stones, leaves, etc.) or whatever they might be interested in. It helps in sorting and organizing skills.

There’s also live interaction including "Facebook with an Expert," a way to interface with the museum’s experts on a variety of topics.