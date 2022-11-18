Chipping away at that holiday to-do list 10 minutes at a time

Welcome to the holidays, when the To-Do lists are out of control, all your friends want to gather and traffic makes even Santa a bit uptight.

So much is happening that routines often get pushed aside, which leads to the most popular New Year’s resolution of improving health. Workouts, meals that include vegetables and sufficient sleep have been absent for weeks. During a season meant to be healthy, happy and un-Scrooge like, the stress of "not enough time" can get the better of us.

Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase, “The way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time.” It, of course, means that no task is too large. Try it this season. Put 10 minutes to wise use in the weeks leading up to the holiday festivities to have a shot at getting everything accomplished on time, without sacrificing your sleep, health and fun with friends. Breaking down tasks will simplify your life and minimize holiday stress.

Throughout the day, you may discover 10-minute (or so) increments when you are waiting to move on to the next project. For example, you’re making dinner and the meatloaf needs about 10 more minutes in the oven.

If you’ve been on the go all day, this is your opportunity to relax so you will be in a better state to enjoy your meal. Or, you could wash dishes that are cluttering the kitchen to make after-dinner cleanup easier.

Trying to get Christmas cards out before January? Keep them handy and write some whenever you have a few minutes. You’ll get them completed and it won’t feel like a chore since you’re not sitting for hours at a time.

The first step in utilizing the magic of 10 minutes is to make a list of some things that you’d like to accomplish in the coming week. Looking ahead allows you to prioritize and hopefully prevent last-minute stress. Activities such as basic cleaning and self-care may show up repeatedly. Once you have the list and you find yourself with 10 minutes of down time, you’re all set to use that time to get things done.

Ideas for 10 minutes of self-care include:

Take a brisk walk

Brew a cup of coffee and read a few pages of a book

Meditate/consciously do nothing

Do yoga/stretch

Prep veggies for a snack or dinner

Make a salad

Journal.

For those of you who spend all day behind a desk, it’s beneficial to take a 10-minute break every 50 minutes. This includes:

Stretching

Drinking water

Getting fresh air

Enjoying a change of scenery.

Household chores that can be done in 10 minutes include:

Cleaning a shelf in the fridge

Planning meals for the coming week

Write a grocery list

Folding laundry

Sorting mail

Dusting a room

Watering plants

Straightening a bookshelf.

Personal tasks include:

Making an appointment or phone call

Writing a thank-you note

Cleaning up your email inbox

Decluttering your purse or car

Paying a bill.

Holiday specific tasks include:

Writing a few cards

Scheduling holiday baking and checking ingredients

Wrapping a present

Ordering gift online

Filling a glass bowl with fancy ornaments and baubles to decorate your coffee table

Hanging mistletoe

Making your wish list for Santa.

By consciously using small increments of time during one of the most stressful seasons of the year, you may find that you have plenty of time to enjoy doing things that you never dreamed possible.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.