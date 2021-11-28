Christmas in Amish country

The rural charms of Elkhart and LaGrange counties in Northern Indiana, with their large Amish populations, offer a unique opportunity to explore a land of horses, buggies and back roads during the holiday season.
A place of small towns such as Nappanee, Shipshewana and Middlebury, along with the city of Elkhart, there are activities for every interest both indoor and out.
Formerly known as Amish Acres, The Barns of Nappanee continues to offer entertainment at their Round Barn Theatre. Here a professional regional theater company puts on five-to-six Broadway-style musicals each season in a historic barn built in 1911.
Disassembled and moved from its original location 11 miles away more than two decades ago, the classic round barn — one of just a handful remaining in the state — was restored and repurposed at a cost of $1 million dollars to become an entertainment venue.
Through Dec, 31, Round Barn Theatre will be presenting “A Musical Christmas Carol,” the classic Charles Dickens story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who learns the value of sharing and an appreciation of life beyond just acquiring money set to music.
Tickets are available for just the show or in combination with the FarmTable buffet that includes dessert, drink, tax and tip at the FarmTable Restaurant. There are also packages for the dinner, show and an overnight stay at the CountrySide Inn, or for an upcharge, the Farmhouse Inn, both located in Nappanee.
To go full-Dickens, opt for “Dinner with Dickens” on Dec. 18. The experience includes not only a meal in the Barns Steakhouse with London carolers performing traditional Christmas carols, but also an appearance by Charles Dickens, who takes time to share stories about his life, pose for photos and sign autographs.
On Dec. 11, there’s Breakfast with Santa, carolers, and a wagon ride on the Candy Cane Express.
Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? The Barns of Nappanee has a package for that as well, with dinner and a performance of “A Musical Christmas Carol” followed by hors d’oeuvres, and fireworks at midnight.
While in Nappanee, take time to stroll through the quaint downtown with a must-stop a Veni’s Sweet Shop. The corner store is filled with hand-dipped chocolates and other goodies, and the history of Veni’s dates back to 1910. If you have time, take in a first-run movie in the historic Nappanee Theatre. A true cinema gem, the theater was built in 1926 and originally named the Fairy Theatre.
A must when traveling in Amish country are classic country-style meals served at both Blue Gate in Shipshewana and Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury. Think real-made-right-in-the-kitchen mashed potatoes and noodles. Entrees include fried chicken, of course, as well as beef and noodles, meatloaf shepherd’s pie, pot roast along with rolls, biscuits, breads, apple butter and desserts. If you can’t make up your mind, try the buffet. Since you can’t eat it all — no matter how hard you try — plan to stop by both venues bakeries which not only sell baked goods but also noodles, jams, jellies, and their own specialty items such as peanut butter. Das Essenhaus, which is the largest restaurant in the state, has its own line of canned meats — beef and chicken.
The favorite pies in Blue Gate’s Bakery during the holidays are pumpkin, cherry, Dutch apple, peanut butter and their famous red raspberry cream as well as more than 20 others.
Both also have theaters, an inn, shopping and offer carriage rides.
At Blue Gate, musicians such as Kenny G, The Texas Tenors, Larry Gatlin, Billy Dean & Sylvia, Celtic Angels and more are scheduled to appear. Check out their website for dates and times. Das Essenhaus’s Heritage Hall is presenting “A Very Merry Christmas” until December 18.
This holiday season, Blue Gate’s landscape will be illuminated by more the two million LED Christmas lights, and Christmas Tree Ship Show is running until the beginning of January. On Dec. 4, Ship-Chic Craft & Vintage Show with over 100 vendors selling a wide variety of goods. At the Michiana Event Center, “Noel,” a celebration of Christmas that runs Dec. 10-18, features singers, dancers, aerialists, hogs and dogs. There’s also a package pairing dinner and the show.
While in Middlebury, put on your boots and head over to Krider Gardens 2.4-acre park, developed by a local nursery and displayed at the 1933-1934 World's Fair in Chicago. This unique garden is accented with such garden art as toad stool sculptures, fountain, pergola, arbor with swings, mill house, double waterfall and a reflecting pool.
In nearby Elkhart, the 36-acre Wellfield Botanic Gardens is hosting their annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights, a curated show of professional light displays highlighting the beauty of the distinctive garden areas, statuary, small lake, bridges and winding walking paths.
Nearby, Ruthmere, the Beaux Arts mansion belonging to Arthur and Elizabeth Beardsley that is now a house museum, offers “Hollywood Holiday Tours” runs until Dec. 30. The many rooms of this magnificent 1910 three-story home are decorated by local designers’ interpretations of popular Christmas films. The home’s library was designed by Andrea Barbour based on the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the French drawing room was done by Andrew Skipper in homage to “A Christmas Carol,” while Troy and Michelle Huff redid the dining room based upon “Christmas Vacation.”
Just down the street, the restored historic Havilah Beardsley House is decorated in Victorian finery.
For more information about Elkhart County, call 800-262-8161 or visit www.visitelkhartcounty.com. For LaGrange County, call 800-254-8090 or visit explorelagrangecountyin.com.