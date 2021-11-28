Christmas in Amish country

To go full-Dickens, opt for “Dinner with Dickens” on Dec. 18. The experience includes not only a meal in the Barns Steakhouse with London carolers performing traditional Christmas carols, but also an appearance by Charles Dickens, who takes time to share stories about his life, pose for photos and sign autographs.

On Dec. 11, there’s Breakfast with Santa, carolers, and a wagon ride on the Candy Cane Express.

Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? The Barns of Nappanee has a package for that as well, with dinner and a performance of “A Musical Christmas Carol” followed by hors d’oeuvres, and fireworks at midnight.

While in Nappanee, take time to stroll through the quaint downtown with a must-stop a Veni’s Sweet Shop. The corner store is filled with hand-dipped chocolates and other goodies, and the history of Veni’s dates back to 1910. If you have time, take in a first-run movie in the historic Nappanee Theatre. A true cinema gem, the theater was built in 1926 and originally named the Fairy Theatre.