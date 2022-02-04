Co-workers rush in to save life of Region teacher suffering heart attack

When Joseph Rybarczyk began experiencing a heartburn-like feeling at work, he brushed it off.

“I kept expecting it to subside as it always had, but instead, it persisted throughout the day,” the Highland High School teacher said. “By the time I was done teaching my classes for the day, I’d decided something felt off enough that my plan was to duck out slightly early and go to urgent care just in case.”

After taking a short walk to the school office, Rybarczyk, 41, began feeling out of breath and light-headed. He decided driving was a bad idea, and instead called the main office to see if the district’s nurse coordinator, Andrea Warner, could come to his room.

That is the last thing Rybarczyk remembers before waking up in the hospital.

As the athletic trainer for Highland High School, Patrick Ohaver often arrives at school early afternoon because he spends most evenings and weekends at scheduled practices and contests.

At about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Ohaver was chatting with custodians in the hallway after arriving to school that day when Stephen Duke, a registered nurse at Highland Middle School, approached.

“He asked if I knew where Room 618 was and that a teacher needed some help, but was unsure of the nature,” Ohaver said.

Ohaver agreed to go with Duke since he was more familiar with the layout of the high school. With the help of another nearby teacher, the two were able to locate the foreign language department wing where Rybarczyk teaches Japanese.

As they arrived at room 618, they saw Rybarcyzk lying on the floor.

“I shouted his name and tried to get a response, but he was not responding,” Ohaver said. “Steve started to get in position for CPR, and I went for the phone to contact the office, but I decided it was best to get the AED, which I knew was close by his room.”

As Ohaver quickly left the classroom to retrieve the AED that was just 100 feet down the hall, he passed Warner as she entered the classroom.

About 15 minutes prior, Warner had passed Rybarcyzk in the hallway.

“Normally, he would stop and chat for a moment on the way back to his room, but that day he did not,” she recalled.

Shortly after, Warner received a call in the main office asking for her to go to Rybarcyzk’s classroom.

“I was heading back to my office to tell Steve (Duke) that I was heading to see Joe,” she said. “When I arrived to my office, which is on the way to Joe’s classroom, a student told me that they saw Steve already heading down that way. I realized in that moment that this may be a more serious situation.”

Highland High School Assistant Principal Anthony Belli was visiting a classroom across the hall from Rybarcyzk’s room.

“As I was leaving the classroom and walking away, Patrick (Ohaver) came out of Joe’s room, shouting, ‘Joe’s down, Joe’s down,’” Belli said.

Belli entered the room and saw Warner and Duke on the ground next to Rybarcyzk, assessing him. Ohaver had gone to retrieve the nearest AED.

Warner instructed Belli to call 911 and to call the main office to get contact information for Rybarcyzk’s next of kin.

Warner began compressions, while Duke provided mouth-to-mouth respirations.

“Patrick returned with the AED and started to apply the pads to Joe’s chest,” she said.

The AED advised a shock, but after Rybarcyzk did not respond, Warner resumed CPR.

“After two minutes, the AED re-analyzed and indicated shock,” Ohaver said.

The AED delivered a second shock, and it was then that Rybarcyzk began to respond, Warner said.

“He was shocked two times prior to coming back to us,” she said.

Ohaver also applied pressure to Rybarcyzk’s head after he suffered a gash from hitting it on a desk when falling to the ground. While Rybarcyzk regained consciousness, he remained confused and disoriented, Ohaver said.

'We saved a man'

Paramedics arrived soon after and transported Rybarcyzk to the hospital. Warner, who met Rybarcyzk’s parents at the facility, said the nursing staff confirmed that performing CPR saved Rybarcyzk’s life.

“What an incredible thing to hear after just having been a part of that,” she said. “We saved a man with our hands, our breaths and an AED. It was surreal.”

As a nurse, Warner said she has seen similar situations have different outcomes.

“But in this situation, we acted fast, worked as a team and saved his life,” she said. “He also saved his own because he knew he was not feeling right and he called for help.”

Rybarcyzk experienced cardiac arrest from a full blockage of the left anterior descending artery, he said.

“I feel extraordinarily lucky for this incident to have happened where and when it did,” he said. “In fact, I don’t think I can think of a single better set of circumstances if I had to have a heart attack than these.”

Having an AED, or automated external defibrillator, nearby helped save Rybarcyzk’s life, Duke says. AEDs are portable medical devices that deliver an electrical shock in order to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest.

When combined with CPR, early defibrillation can be effective in saving lives when used in the first few minutes following a collapse from cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. There are 12 AEDs available across the high school and middle school campuses, which are located adjacent to each other, with additional AEDs on other School Town of Highland campuses.

“The AED is an amazing device that really works,” Duke said. “Thank goodness they are readily available and easy to use.”

While Rybarcyzk says staff is required to get CPR training every time they renew their licenses, he wonders how much training and education on performing life-saving measures is available at other companies and organizations.

“I think such knowledge and training would be valuable for everyone,” he said. “Hopefully it’s never needed, but it sure is nice for someone to have it when it is.”

In his case, the response from his co-workers was like a “proverbial well-oiled machine,” Rybarcyzk says.

“Ultimately, that literally saved my life,” he said. “I know that sometimes it’s easy to roll your eyes at practicing for emergencies, but this was a beautiful illustration of how all of that led to exactly the right thing happening at the right time in a genuine crisis.”

Time is everything

Since that afternoon in early December, Warner says she has had a few students ask if they could become CPR-certified because “it opened their eyes to the idea that these things do happen and they can help.”

As CPR instructors, Warner and Ohaver say knowing what to do in the case of an emergency can save a life.

“In this situation, it was a teacher, but it could be a stranger, your family member or a friend that you are able to help by knowing the skills of CPR,” Warner said.

Ohaver, an employee of Methodist Hospitals, which holds the sports medicine contract for the school district, says he regularly advocates for the placement of AEDs throughout the community.

“Yes, they have a cost to maintain, but when needed, it’s essential to have the proper tools, proper training and proper plan to achieve a positive outcome,” he said.

Time is everything in emergency situations, Warner says.

“A person needs the AED if they go down due to cardiac arrest and they don’t have a pulse and are not breathing,” she said. “That machine is the only thing that is going to shock them and bring them back.”

