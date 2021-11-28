Grammar Guy: 5 holiday card grammar mistakes to avoid

You only need to capitalize the “m” in “Merry Christmas” if “Merry” begins a sentence or if “Merry Christmas” is the heading at the top of your card. For instance, you would correctly write, “We hope you have a merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

How do you write your family’s last name on a card? Suppose your greeting says “Merry Christmas from the (your last name here).” Should the last name read “Kringle’s” or “Kringles”? This is by far the most common holiday card faux pas. Never use an apostrophe here; instead, pluralize your last name by adding an “s.” Your family name isn’t possessing anything.

If your family name ends in -s, -ch, -sh, -z or -x (as long as the -x is not silent), ad -es to make your last name plural: Happy Holidays from the Joneses. If you want to avoid this plural vs. apostrophe confusion, simply write “Merry Christmas from the Miller family.”

You and your family deserve great grammar and punctuation to go along with your coordinated family photo. No need to thank me when your friends and family decide to frame your card as the pinnacle of holiday merriment.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0