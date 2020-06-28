Grammar Guy: A bat-tle of wits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m going to jump ahead in the story: it was a bat!

Now that I have your attention, allow me to tell you how we got to that point. My wife and I were putting our kids to bed the other night. Miles and Maeve were in their pajamas, their teeth were brushed and they were ready for a story before hitting the sack.

Miles got distracted by a sound over by his window. I heard it, too. It sounded like a cricket or some other kind of bug. At first, I assumed this growing noise was coming from outside the window. In fact, the sound was coming from inside the house. The noise grew louder to the point where I told Miles to get out of his bed. I pulled the curtain back from the window to find the source of the clamor: it was a bat!

I yelled a four-letter word that my kids usually don’t hear in my house, then urgently instructed everyone to get out. Carrie and Maeve shut themselves in the upstairs bathroom; Miles ran downstairs and closed himself in the downstairs bathroom. Now it was just the flying rat-mammal and me. I scanned the room to find a recently-used bath towel. I grabbed the towel, climbed up onto Miles’ bed and quickly enveloped the bat inside the curtain and the towel. The beast squealed like a trapped bat.