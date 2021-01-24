Grammar Guy: A capital idea

I’m astonished at how often the world of grammar intersects the headlines. Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, I’ve seen and heard people confused by both the spelling and the capitalization (seriously, no pun intended) of the word. Let’s dive in.

The words “capital” and “capitol” have unique origins. In fact, “capital” comes the Latin word “capitalis,” which means “head,” as well as “capitale,” which means “wealth.” Here we see why “capital” can mean “money” as well as “the state seat of government.” We also get the meaning of “capital letters” from the Latin word meaning “head.” This makes sense because capital letters stand at the “head” of a word.

When it comes to “capitol,” we get this word from the Temple of Jupiter Capitolium, otherwise known as the Temple of Jupiter Optimus Maximus, located on the Capitoline Hill in Rome. This temple was a significant center of Roman religion and culture and was dedicated in the year 509 B.C.E., the same year the Romans overthrew the Etruscan monarchy, establishing a new republican system of government. It is assumed that Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., was named after the Capitoline Hill.