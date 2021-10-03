Grammar Guy: A column about nothing

“Nil” also means “nothing.” We get it from the Latin word “nihil.” If you’re considering taking up nihilism as your guiding life philosophy, it won’t amount to anything.

“Naught” (also “nought”) is a flexible word that can mean “nothing, zero, or not much.” The spelling variant “nought” was more popular than “naught” up until the late nineteenth century.

“Null” often takes on legal connotations, meaning “having no legal or binding force.” We get it from the Latin word “nullus,” which means “none.”

“Zilch” means “nothing,” but around the 1930s it meant “an insignificant person.” The word’s origins are early twentieth century, and in 1931 we find a character in the comic “Ballyhoo” called “Mr. Zilch.”

“Zip,” as a verb, can mean “fast.” But, as a noun, “zip” means “zero” or “nothing.” If your lousy hometown high school football team scores no points, you might say, “Those bums lost twenty-seven to zip.”

If you run into my daughter in the line for preschool pick up, you can tell her that, yes, her dad knows nothing. But he certainly knows quite a bit about nothing.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0