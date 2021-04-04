Grammar Guy: A cutesy-wootsy look at pet names and baby talk

I’m sure you’ve known someone named “John” who goes by “Johnny.” “Deborahs” end up as “Debbys,” “Tims” become “Timmys” and “Jims” are called “Jimmys.” At least, that’s what you call them through elementary school. At some point in middle school, they come back from summer break with a lower voice and they say “I go by Jim now.” These diminutive name versions are a form of hypocorisms.

Think about when you’re talking to someone dear to you. Instead of saying “Agnes” (if Agnes is the focus of your endearment), you say “honey.” Most of the time these types of pet names are reserved for significant others, but sometimes we call our kids “sweetie.” In the “Seinfeld” example, “schmoopie” is about as absurd as it gets, but I’m sure you have a dating or married couple who calls each other “babe.” While “babe” is a far cry from “sugar pie” or “honeybunch,” it counts as a form of hypocorism, or as I like to call it, a precious wittle hypycory.