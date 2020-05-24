Grammar Guy: A dash of proper punctuation can go a long way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Have you ever put spicy mustard on a sandwich? If you inadvertently glob on too much of the good stuff, you’ll swear you just snorted wasabi. When it comes to spices that are in your face (literally and figuratively), a little bit can go a long way.

In the same way, hyphens and dashes—when sprinkled into sentences properly—add just the right punch. Not only will we learn how to use the hyphen (-) properly today, but we’ll also learn how to use both the en (–) and em (—) dashes.

Let’s start with hyphens. Hyphens are like glue for two words that are connected. Use hyphens in compound adjectives, which are adjectives that precede a noun they modify in order to connect them together. Examples of compound adjectives include well-known, blue-haired, one-eyed, and ill-conceived. Hyphens are also used to separate numbers (three hundred sixty-five) and to create a line break when syllables of the same word get separated. We still see this sometimes in books and newspapers, but we see it less often now that text is not set by hand.