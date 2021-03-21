Grammar Guy: A discourse on cursing

I’ve been contemplating a new parenting tactic: pre-emptively teaching my son bad words. Miles is 7, and he will someday know all the same expletives as I do. Because of this, I surmise that he ought to learn the words in context from his dad.

That’s why I’ve started a spreadsheet in which I rank bad words from the tamest to the most profane. I’ll teach him two words per year with proper context and word origins, and keep instructing him until I exhaust the list.

While this may be a bad parenting tactic, it’s also purely theoretical — my wife has not agreed to this idea. However, it did get me thinking about the words “swear,” “curse” and “cuss.” What is the difference between these words? Are they simply interchangeable? It’s time for the 4-1-1 on four-letter words.

Let’s start by examining the word “swear.” The verb “swear” comes from the Old English word “swerian,” which means “to take an oath.” As Christianity swept the Western world, “swearing” became known as when you used a deity’s name to give your words more emphasis or power. Nowadays, a “swear” word is synonymous with a “bad” word. In fact, American treasure Nicolas Cage hosts a show on Netflix called “History of Swear Words.” I swear I’m not making this up.