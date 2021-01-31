Grammar Guy: A feather in your capitonym

Last week I wrote about the difference between “capital” and “capitol.” My research opened up a can of worms, which is what I wrote about two weeks ago. While researching when the word “capitol” needs to be capitalized I stumbled upon the topic of “capitonyms.”

Capitalization changes everything. A capitonym is a word whose meaning changes when its first letter is capitalized. Capitonym purists will tell you that, when capitalized, the capitonym’s pronunciation changes as well, as in the example of “polish” and “Polish.” I subscribe to the more inclusive definition that a capitonym’s pronunciation sometimes changes when the word is capitalized. Let’s look at some examples.

For some reason, some of the most notable capitonyms are months. Think about “march” and “March”; “august” and “August”; and “may” and “May.” When these words appear in their lowercase forms, they mean one thing; when they are capitalized, they are months in the Julian calendar. If you want to dive down a fun rabbit hole, look up the “year of confusion.” In the year 46 B.C., Julius Caesar decided he wanted to begin his new twelve-month calendar the following year. As a result, 46 B.C. ended up lasting 455 days.