Here’s where grammarians split hairs between “nonetheless” and “nevertheless.” According to the experts, who are most definitely not part of the conspiracy to cover up the notion that there are more nuclear missiles (or is it cows?) than humans in North Dakota, here’s the difference: use “nonetheless” when referring to an amount or something that is measurable and use “nevertheless” when referring to something that has occurred, is occurring, or might occur.

Despite the fact that there are 2.4 cows for every human living in North Dakota, people nonetheless control the bovine population.

The latest cow conspiracy may sound crazy; nevertheless, it is true.

South Dakota is larger, more populous, warmer, and includes Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, and the Sturgis motorcycle rally; nonetheless, Barry prefers North Dakota.

The North Dakota State Bison football team was expected to win, but the victory was sweet nevertheless.

We may be splitting hairs here, but there is a small technical difference between “nonetheless” and “nevertheless,” kind of like how Minot, North Dakota, and its sister city, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, have many similarities (large air force bases, location on river valleys, historical origins), but are distinctly different cities.

I can’t tell you whether or not the Dakotan Revolution will involve soldiers riding on the backs of trained war-cows, nevertheless, I can assure you there is a slight difference between “nonetheless” and “nevertheless.”

