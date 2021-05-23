Grammar Guy: A lightning round of linguistic limbo

The English language is nutty. It can be understood through tough, thorough thought, though. I wanted to find a way to add the word “trough” to the last sentence, but I feared being thrown out throughout the touted trout throat. See? I knew it wouldn’t work.

Yes, English is wild. That’s why I want to help clear up a few syntactical slip-ups we make from time to time. After all, mastery of the English language will make you irresistible to attractive people and will cause rich people to hand you heavy, velvet-lined sacks filled with gold bars.

Let’s start with “kook” and “coot.” As a grammar columnist, I’ve been bestowed with both monikers from avid readers. But, beware: these words aren’t the same. In general usage, a “kook” is an unrestrained eccentric person. In surfing terminology, a “kook” is a poser who has no idea what he’s doing and shouldn’t even be allowed on the beach. A “coot,” on the other hand, is a foolish person and usually an older foolish person. A “coot” is also a type of dark gray aquatic bird.

When I think of a “kook,” I think of a free-spirited eccentric person, while I consider a “coot” an elderly eccentric person. See the difference?