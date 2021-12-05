Grammar Guy: A look back at backward words

Of course, not all ananyms are town names. Famously, Oprah Winfrey’s production company is called Harpo. In the multiple vampire sagas (the movie “Son of Dracula,” the video game “Castlevania” and the manga series “Hellsing,” to name a few), we see characters named “Alucard,” which is an ananym for “Dracula.” The closest ananym to my heart is “Seltaeb,” a merchandising company founded in 1963 to protect licensing and trademarking products depicting The Beatles.

We get the word anadrom from the Greek “ana-” (back) and “-drome” (course or road). For instance, “stressed” and “desserts” are anadromes of each other. The same goes with “drawer” and “reward”; “diaper” and “repaid”; “deliver” and “reviled”; and “nametag” and “gateman.”

When it comes to town names, anadromes are all over the place. The town of Nolem, Florida was named as such because “Nolem” is “Melon” spelled backward. Does the town grow tons of melons? Let’s call it Nolem! We also see this naming technique in the towns of Ekal (lake), Florida; Enola (alone), South Carolina; Ragic (cigar), Oregon; Tesnus (sunset), Texas; and my personal favorite, Rotavele (elevator), California.

Perhaps I’ll never get to come up with cool, backward codenames, but I consider myself an agent of the English language. If you need me, I’ll be listening to Stevie Wonder’s 1968 album, “Eivets Rednow.”

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

