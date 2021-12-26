Grammar Guy: A weasel by any other word

As a child, I assumed lava would play a bigger part in my life than it has. Yet I haven’t seen lava in person once. I feel like I overprepared myself for lava and underprepared myself for scheduling a dentist appointment.

Similarly, weasels seemed as though they’d be a daily occurrence in my adult life. Pop goes the weasel. You dirty weasel. Again — I have never seen a weasel.

One type of weasel thing we need to know about is the idea of a “weasel word.” A weasel word (or weaselism) modifies a statement by lessening its impact — almost to the point of not meaning anything. It’s the insertion of words to make a statement vague.

Think of a politician’s answer to a question. He doesn’t want to come down on either side of the topic, yet he wants his voter base to feel like he’s said something coherent.

Last February, former President Trump said (of coronavirus), “You know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April.” In this example, the phrase “a lot of people” doesn’t hold any weight. Similar weasel words include “many,” “virtually” and “most.”