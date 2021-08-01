Grammar Guy: A 'whole' in one

We all know the difference between a “whole” and a “hole.” Entire doughnuts and bagels have both! For most things, if they get a hole, they’re not whole. This happens to me all the time with my socks (darn it!). I’ve always thought that “whole” milk must feel superior to other milks. It’s got to be looking down its nose at the other milks: I’m the best there is — I’m whole.

Sure, this is a whole lot of “hole” talk, but right now it’s time to examine the difference between the words “holistic” and “wholistic.” Other than the “w,” what distinguishes these two words?

Let’s start with definitions. Holistic is an adjective describing the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Clear as mud? And did you catch the word “whole” in the definition? I’m already confused.

That didn’t help too much, so let’s check on the definition of “wholistic.” After arriving at its dictionary entry, I find a one-word definition: holistic. Thanks for clearing it up, dictionary.