Grammar Guy: An apprisal on appraisals. Or, coming down from a countertop experience

The real estate market is white-hot right now. As soon as a property hits Zillow, the listing agent enjoys a bidding war above the asking price. In fact, someone stopped by to inquire about the Little Tikes house in our backyard. I had to break the news to the curious couple that our plastic, 20 square foot tiny house property is already under contract and pending inspection. After all, the house’s plastic countertops are so easy to clean.

Is it buy low and sell high, or vice versa? All I know is that it’s not a good idea to buy while high. Either way, all this house market hullabaloo got me to thinking: what’s the difference between the words “appraise” and “apprise”? I have a feeling it’s time for a refresher.

These two words share so much in common. Both words are verbs. The two words have incredibly similar spellings. Not only that, but both words have their roots in French. “Appraise” comes from the Old French word “appriser,” which means “to set a value on.” We get “apprise” from the French word “appris,” which means “to inform, give notice or advise.” Appraise, appriser. Apprise, appris. Are you surprised we confuse these words?