Grammar Guy: An effort to redefine racism

Trust me, this will be a Grammar Guy column about words, but it’s also going to be about current events. Allow me for a minute to delve into the conversation America is having on race and racism and its intersection with the world of us word nerds.

My son is 6. He has a great dimpled smile that reveals the teeth he’s recently lost. Miles just finished kindergarten over a Zoom call during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is incredibly smart, handsome and brave. Also, he’s black.

My wife, Carrie, and I adopted Miles from Ghana five years ago. One of the things that crossed our minds about adopting a child with brown skin is the fact that we don’t know what it’s like to be black in America. We live in Indiana, which has a long history of KKK influence. It’s not uncommon to see Confederate flags hung proudly outside houses or on bumper stickers of trucks on the road. It’s terrifying as his parents to think about Miles growing up and becoming a young black man in this cultural context.