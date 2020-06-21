Grammar Guy: An effort to redefine racism

Trust me, this will be a Grammar Guy column about words, but it’s also going to be about current events. Allow me for a minute to delve into the conversation America is having on race and racism and its intersection with the world of us word nerds.
My son is 6. He has a great dimpled smile that reveals the teeth he’s recently lost. Miles just finished kindergarten over a Zoom call during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is incredibly smart, handsome and brave. Also, he’s black.
My wife, Carrie, and I adopted Miles from Ghana five years ago. One of the things that crossed our minds about adopting a child with brown skin is the fact that we don’t know what it’s like to be black in America. We live in Indiana, which has a long history of KKK influence. It’s not uncommon to see Confederate flags hung proudly outside houses or on bumper stickers of trucks on the road. It’s terrifying as his parents to think about Miles growing up and becoming a young black man in this cultural context.
As the events have unfolded over the past several weeks, we’ve seen senseless and unjust killings of unarmed black people, some at the hands (and knees) of police officers. During this heartbreakingly tragic time, Missourian and recent Drake University graduate Kennedy Mitchum emailed the team members at the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, letting them know that she thought their definition of the word “racism” was incomplete.
Merriam Webster’s previous definition of “racism” was “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.” In an interview with CNN, Mitchum explained that racism, as it plays out in real life, is more than that. It includes systemic, baked-in policies that have led to and still create unfair advantages for white people. After continual urging from Mitchum, Merriam-Webster has decided to update its definition of the word “racism.” This is the right thing to do.
As I’ve previously written, dictionaries report the news; they reflect how words are being used. Sometimes those definitions evolve into slightly different meanings. Perhaps as a country we can evolve as well — to create laws, systems and personal beliefs that reflect the humanity, dignity and equality of people of color. Maybe in the future we can be defined not by our hatred, but by our compassion. It’s up to you.
Curtis Honeycutt is a nationally award-winning syndicated humor writer. Connect with him on Twitter (@curtishoneycutt) or at curtishoneycutt.com.
