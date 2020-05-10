Grammar Guy: As you like it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve just been told by my editor that “As You Like It” is already the title of a play written by William Shakespeare in 1599. Instead of changing the title, I want to say that it has two of the words I want to compare and contrast in it: “like” and “as.”

For you advanced grammar gurus out there, you already know that using “like” or “as” is a key ingredient in a good simile stew. Similes, of course, are figures of speech that compare things in an interesting way. Here are a few examples: “as blind as a bat,” “as tough as nails,” “I slept like a log,” and “I stuck out like a sore thumb.”

Yeah, yeah. We already know about similes. The words “like” and “as” can be used in all sorts of other types of sentences, so riddle me this, word nerds: when should you use “like” and when should you use “as”? I’m here to help.

In general, “like” is used as a preposition, describing, how, when or where the noun in the sentence is doing its action. “As” serves as a conjunction, joining two clauses together.