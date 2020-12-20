Grammar Guy: Battle of the clauses

I have an idea for an epic Christmas movie. It would feature a good Santa against an evil South Pole Santa. There would be polar bears battling penguins, reindeer duking it out with more penguins, and North Pole elves fighting off an onslaught of robot penguins. We’d need to have a big penguin budget.

While “Battle of the Clauses” may not be coming to theaters (or HBO Max) soon, today we’re going to tackle two opposing types of grammatical clauses: dependent and independent clauses. Yes, one set of clauses is fighting for independence while the other clings on for dear life. Let’s learn about each contender.

It makes the dependent clauses feel secure knowing that they get to go first. After all, they are nothing but sentence fragments without the more confident independent clauses. A dependent clause is a group of words containing a subject and a verb, but not a complete thought. Dependent clauses cannot stand on their own as complete sentences. For example, “When he was a young warthog” includes a subject and a verb, but isn’t a sentence on its own.