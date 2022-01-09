Grammar Guy: Compound nouns’ sounds confound

The more I think about it, the more I think of our English possessive compounds as brilliant shorthand. You see, we’re all about the brevity of language to get a point across. If you don’t believe me, look at how much shorthand and emoji language appear in your text messages. Possessive compounds are a way to convey a bigger description in a compact package.

If you have trouble remembering what a possessive compound is, think about them as fighting words. Picture yourself in front of the school bully who is angling for a fight. He wants nothing more than to goad you to hit first. What’s his next move? He goes into his tried-and-true formula to provoke flying fists: a cleverly woven string of insults.

He challenges you with, “You yellowbelly, airhead, halfwit, redneck, busybody, greedyguts, fancypants, muttonheaded lowlife!” Those are fighting words, and you, as a result, are possessed to clear your name of these sultry insults.

I’m no egghead, but I do like to nerd out on possessive compounds. And, while I don’t take a highbrow approach to this topic, I’m no blockhead, either.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

