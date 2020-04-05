Grammar Guy: Contagious humanity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you want to correct people’s grammar or do you want to have friends? You can either be a “grammar Nazi,” the “grammar police,” the “grammar assistant to the regional manager” or you can have friends. It’s as simple as that. You can’t have your judgment cake and eat it, too.

Am I suggesting we let people go on willy-nilly, using the wrong “there/their/they’re” or “your/you’re”? Not necessarily. I’m suggesting that we don’t act like grammar bullies.

If we’ve learned anything over the past few weeks it’s that the collective human spirit is a powerful — and some would say unstoppable — force; when we are faced with hard things, we stand together (albeit at a safe distance from each other as defined by the CDC) and rally against our foes. Let’s do our best to build each other up.

If you glean one lesson from reading “Grammar Guy” each week, it’s this: don’t be a jerk. When you lord your grammar prowess over someone (especially in public), no one’s going to want to hang out with you. Feel free to be right: you’ll soon find yourself correcting an empty room.